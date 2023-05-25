‘You’ve displayed milk of human kindness’, Ohanaeze felicitates Clark at 96

Chief Edwin Clark

By Biodun Busari

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has felicitated an elder statesman and National Leader of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), Chief Edwin Clark as he turned 96 years on Thursday.

Ohanaeze described the Ijaw leader as “a moral edifice, fearless justice crusader, astute politician, philanthropist, pathfinder and one of the most upright icons of our time.”

The Igbo group in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, said Clark, over the years, has “displayed empathy, selflessness, benevolence and milk of human kindness.”

The statement said, “The Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide joins the numerous admirers both at home and in the diaspora to felicitate a moral edifice, fearless justice crusader, astute politician, philanthropist, pathfinder and one of the most upright icons of our time, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, the National Leader of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) as he clocks 96 on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

“Chief E K Clark, the author of the Boarding Pass Theory: At 70 and above, one is already at a departure hall with a boarding pass waiting to board an airplane. That the airplane designated for Clark has not arrived since 26 years ago is because it has pleased the Almighty to reward him for the invaluable services he has rendered to the good people of Nigeria at the various stages of his eventful life.

“Sir, in your track record of accomplishments, you have displayed empathy, selflessness, benevolence and milk of human kindness. You have cared for the poor, the widows, the dispossessed, the oppressed and the downtrodden. The E K Clark Foundation has birthed the E K Clark University.

“You have demonstrated consistency, charismatic inter-ethnic relations, sacrifice, heroism and candour. Your character comeliness, intellectual prowess, visionary and prophetic uncompromising stand on national issues are exceptional; and of course, the above virtues have cast your name in gold for generations yet unborn.

“The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Dr Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, CFR (Ahaejiagamba) describes Chief Clark as one of the most detribalized Nigerian patriots with surpassing credentials. Iwuanyanwu pointed out that Chief Clark was one of the first persons that envisioned that for Nigeria to have peace and sustainable national development, the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should be zoned to the South East.

“The Igbo leader commended the courage, unwavering supports and steadfastness demonstrated by Chief E K Clark in particular and the SMBLF in general for the achievements recorded by the Obi-Datti movement in the 2023 presidential election.

“Ahaejiagamba extols the intellectual wizardry, mental alertness, zeal and indomitable spirit in

Chief Clark to have completed a voluminous Autobiography, the Brutal Truth, at 96.

Iwuanyanwu remarked further that Chief E K Clark (96) and Chief Ayo Adebanjo (95), the Leader of Afenifere, inspired him to accept the challenge to lead the Ohanaeze Ndigbo; explaining that if Clark and Adebanjo at above Ninety can render selfless services in pursuit of equity and justice for the Igbo nation, it will be inexcusable for him, Iwuanyanwu, to abandon his people when they needed him most at 81.

“It is recalled that Chief Clark has in more than several ways demonstrated an intense passion for the Igbo. It was Chief Clark who facilitated the renovation and equipment of the Queen’s School, Enugu with state-of-the-art facilities shortly after the Nigerian civil war. Eminent Igbo women that passed through the school, such as Justice Rose Ukeje (rtd), Justice Victoria Nebo, Prof. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Prof. Ifeoma Enemuo, Prof. Ifeoma Egbuonu, Mrs Justina Offia (SAN), Prof. Gloria Chukwukere, etc, are some of the testaments of Edwin Clark magnanimity.

“On behalf of all the organs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and indeed all the men and women of the Igbo nation, it is our prayers that you will remain as fit as a fiddle for many more years to come to harvest the fruit of your lofty dreams for a united, stable and prosperous Nigeria.”