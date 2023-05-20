Youths urged to embrace peace, shun a repeat of 1967 political events

Stock

Anambra State Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr Joseph Uchendu, has advised Nigerian Youths to embrace peace talks to avoid a repeat of 1967 events in the country.

He urged youths to always toe the path of peace, justice and unity as sine-qua-non for the overall development and growth of the country.

Uchendu, on a visit to the Traditional Ruler of Nnewi, Igwe Kenneth Orizu, on Friday in Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra, said his team had paid a dual-purpose visit to Orizu – one was to inform the Traditional Ruler of his new post and to seek his royal blessings.

He said also the team resolved to brief Orizu on the Agency’s ongoing nationwide programme on Peace Building and stabilisation Advocacy in the state.

Uchendu said that the agency, in its advocacy visits to some selected Traditional Rulers in the three Senatorial districts of the State, decided to appeal to him to speak to his community on peacebuilding.

“We resolved to ask you to be part of our advocacy on peace-building because we trust in your capability to gather the stakeholders of Nnewi community to be part of the peace-building exercise.

“We recognise the flow of youths in this community and the role the Nnewi community plays in the economic and social growth of the state.

“Educating youths from this area on the importance of peace in our society would be of great benefit,” he said.

He said that most youths are still hurting over the outcome of the February 25 and March 18 general elections in the country and they need to be guided.

Uchendu said if youths are not well advised, they may take a wrong step that may cause a repeat of the 1967 experience in the state.

“Their youthful action will no doubt spell doom for everyone in the country as well as all the economic activities.

“Youths should learn how not to take laws into their hands no matter the provocation, so it is very important to educate them on the importance of peace building and stabilisation,” he said.

He equally enjoined the people to shun violence at all costs, noting that Nigerian Governments at all levels would not want the recent crises in Sudan to replicate itself in Nigeria, because “we are peace-loving people.”

Responding, Orizu described the Peace-Building Programme of the Federal Government as very apt, especially now that the country is passing through a lot of political and economical challenges.

He assured that the Nnewi Community, as the economic hub of the State, would not be found wanting in promoting any Federal Government programme aimed at enhancing lasting peace in the country.

The 98-year-old Orizu called for the repeat of the advocacy visit with a view to enabling them to address the Presidents-General of the four quarters of the Nnewi community.

Orizu said he would like the NOA officials to also meet the Nzukora Nnewi, the highest policy-making organ of the town, which would take the messages to every quarter of the community.