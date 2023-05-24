Youth restiveness: Group advocates for full implementation of youth development policy

Stock

By Bashir Bello

KANO — A Kano based Civil Society Organization, known as Center for Awareness on Justice and Accountability (CAJA) has advocated for effective implementation of newly fashioned out Youth development policy framework in Kano State to address youth restiveness and other mundane challenges facing the younger generation in the state.

The Centre’s Executive Director, Comrade Kabiru Saidu Dakata made the call during the signing of Youth Development Advocacy Cluster with Kano state government.

Dakata said need for the implementation of policy became imperative looking at the growing population of younger generation who are lacking basic means of sustenance for their livelihood and that which has negative impact on the society.

The CAJA boss expressed his worry over the increase cases of drug abuse, unemployment, theft and other negative tendencies rampant among the youth in the state, while cautioning that such societal disorder could trigger a large scale challenges, if urgent action was not taken to nip it in the bud.

“CAJA collaboration with relevant youth organisations and other stakeholders with support from Youth Alive Foundation and USAID, have developed a comprehensive policy framework that address peculiar issues bothering the youth in the state.

“We however urged Kano state government, not to only sign the policy document but also ensure full implementation that provides sustainable means of livelihood to growing youth community and prevent restiveness,” Dakata said.

The manager, operations and development, Youth Alive Foundation, Kingsley Ata said the foundation is fully partnering with CAJA and other stakeholders to develop the framework across four states as pilot scheme.

Ata stressed that young people constitute the highest demography in Nigeria especially in states like Kano, Lagos, Rivers and Akwa-Ibom hence the focus for advocacy on the implementation of the policy.

According to Ata, “Youth Alive Foundation is one of the key members of Youth development cluster, the civil society groups that came together to develop policy that provide direction and empowerment for the young people across the country but with pilot scheme first in Kano, Lagos, Rivers, Akwa Ibom.

“We believe that young people form the highest demography in Nigeria and deserve a master plan that should be dedicated to improve economic standard. We feel it is pertinent at this critical time to get the youth engage and enable them benefit from the common wealth of the nation and that alone will avoid adoption of negative trend”.

On his part, the outgoing Kano State Commissioner for Youth Development, Kabiru Ado Lakwaya applauded the ingenuity of CAJA and other stakeholders in the cluster for complementing government efforts with the formation of master plan on youth development.

Lakwaya who endorse the adoption of the policy on behalf of Kano state government assured full implementation of the road map that would address major youth crisis in Kano.

The Commissioner however said Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is committed to domesticate the document and set precedence for the full implementation in the state.