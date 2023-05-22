Youth group to celebrate Tinubu, Shettima in Abuja

By Ezra Ukanwa

Plans have been concluded for the hosting of the victory dinner in honour of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu and his vice, Sen. Kashim Shettima in Abuja.

The dinner scheduled to hold on May 26th in Abuja is organised by Tinubu-Shettima Movement in collaboration with Nigeria Youths In Politics (NYP) and frontline APC youths stakeholders.

The round table dinner in Abuja would be part of the programmes set out to thank Nigerians who supported and worked for the victory of Tinubu and Shettima during the February 25th presidential election.

It will have in attendance top leaders of the party, including governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani minister of state for FCT, Dayo Israel national youth leader of APC and a host of others.