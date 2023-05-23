Your insults on Igbo elders, invitation to karma, Ohanaeze warns Isiguzoro

…Says Iwuanyanwu ‘not an imposition but rare gift’

By Steve Oko

The apax Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has sharply rebuked self-acclaimed Secretary General of the group, Okechuku Isiguzoro, against his incessant insults on elders and anti-Igbo vituperations.

Ohanaeze, in a strong-worded statement by its National Publicity Secretary Dr Alex Ogbonnia, warned Isiguzoro to stop casting aspersions on Igbo elders especially the new President General of Ohanaeze, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

According to Ohanaeze, Isiguzoro’s penchant in making derogatory remarks against respected Igbo personalities and constituted authorities amounts to invitation to karma.

Ohanaeze noted with detest, Isiguzoro’s recent media remark where he said that “Iwuanyanwu’s imposition will destroy Ohanaeze”.

The statement made available to Vanguard read:”To develop a penchant for attacking elders is a morbid invitation to karma. The relentless innuendo on His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, the Governor of Imo State with respect to Ohanaeze Ndigbo is both misguided and unfounded.

” This is because, in the words of Chief Damian Okeke Ogene, Senator Uzodimma, in spite of his enormous contributions to Ohanaeze has never interfered with the Ohanaeze decisions; while Sen. Uzodimma was committed to his party, the All Peoples Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo took a separate path in full support of Peter Obi.

” Chief Iwuanyanwu, on the other hand, is a noble statesman that towers above partisanship. In fact, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu is a rare gift to Ndigbo”

Ohanaeze further condemned Isiguzoro for ” issuing press statements, mobilizing for the inauguration of President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

According to Ohanaeze, such attitude “is a sad denouement for the Igbo, especially at this critical time.”

Ohanaeze recalled how Isiguzoro has made himself a willing tool in the hands of Igbo detractors to destroy the Igbo body right from the days of Chief Nnia Nwodo as PG.

“Since Chief Nnia Nwodo took over as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, in January 2017, Okechukwu Isiguzoro has remained a thorn in the flesh of Ohanaeze. Even with an Enugu State High Court injunction Ref. E/878/2022 restraining him and his group from parading themselves as officers of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Isiguzoro is obdurate, unremorseful and persistent in his avowals.

Ohanaeze explained that contrary to lies by Isiguzoro, Chief Iwuanyanwu’s emergence as Ohanaeze PG followed due process, and received the blessing of eminent Igbo personalities and groups.

“For the records, after the befitting burial accorded to Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, and Chief Joel Kroham, the former President General and Deputy President General respectively, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide invoked a doctrine of necessity by requesting Imo and Rivers States to produce persons that will serve out the balance of the Obiozor and Kroham tenures.

“To this end, the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Imo State Chapter, Barrister C. J. Ihemedu conducted enquiries in Imo State in respect of interests for the replacement of Obiozor as the president General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and none indicated interest.

“In fact, many eminent Igbo pleaded with Chief Iwuanyanwu to rise to the occasion. The Council of Elders, Imo State held a meeting and endorsed Chief Iwuanyawu. The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Imo State Chapter unanimously endorsed Iwuanyanwu.

” He was subsequently presented to Imeobi Ohanaeze Ndigbo and a motion for adoption of Iwuanyawu was moved by Chief Nnia Nwodo and with a voice vote, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu was elected as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide without a dissenting voice.

“The five governments of the South East of Nigeria were represented; His Excellencies, The Rt Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu State); Prof Charles Soludo ( Anambra); Dr Kelechi Igwe, Deputy Governor (Ebonyi State); Sir Udo Oko Chukwu, Deputy Governor (Abia State); Prof. Placid Njoku, Deputy Governor (Imo State).

“His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party; the Presidents of Ohanaeze in Delta and Rivers States, Prince Frank Nwandu and Mr Lucky Ekeji; HRM, Igwe Ambassador Lawrence Agubuzu, CON, the Chairman Council of Traditional Rulers, South East of Nigeria; HRM Igwe Alfred Achebe, CFR, the Obi of Onitsha; HRM, Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, foremost traditional ruler and Chairman, Council of Elders, Imo State; Prof. Anya O Anya, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, MFR, the Secretary General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo; Prince Gary Igariwey, former President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Arc Ferdinand Agu, Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu,etc were present to express solidarity to Chief Iwuanyanwu.”

The statement further said that since Iwuanyanwu’s inauguration, several eminent Igbo personalities and groups like Aka Ikenga, Anya Igbo, Igbo Think Tank, World Igbo Congress, among others, have identified with him.

” Good will message by some of the groups was signed by the following prominent Igbo dignitaries representing various Igbo groups: Elder Dr Uma Eleazu. Chairman, BOT, Anya Ndigbo; Engr. Chris Okoye, President, Anya-Ndi-Igbo; Chief Emeka Diwe, President, Association of Igbo Town Unions; Bishop Obi Onubogu, Chairman, BOT Ala-Igbo Development Foundation; Engr. Chike Madueke , President, Aka Ikenga; Prof. Anthony Ejiofor, President, World Igbo Congress (WIC); Prof. Nze Amadiebube Mbama, Global Igbo Leaders (GIL); Prof. Elochukwu Amucheazi, Secretary, Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT);

“Other statutory Imeobi Members that signed the document include Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Prof. Ihechukwu Madubuike, Prof Ven. Chinedu Nebo, Elder K.U Kalu, Amb. Lawrence Nwurukwu, Chief Dr. Omenazu Jackson, Prof. Chidi Osaugwu and Sir Okey Nwadinobi Secretary, Anya-Ndi-igbo.

“The Njiko Igbo Forum led by Rev. O C Obioha and several Igbo dignitaries including Senator Dr.Jim Nwobodo have sent their congratulatory messages. Chief Iwuanyanwu has responded by requesting for a meeting with the Anya Ndigbo on June 1, 2023 at the Ohaneze Ndigbo National Secretariat, Enugu. This symbolises the Ahaejiagamba large heart, magnanimity and pragmatism.”

Ohanaeze further decried the activities of Isiguzoro and various false allegations he had made against the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization.

“The Isiguzoro and his cohorts allege falsely that members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo visited Governor Nyesom Wike and collected a whooping “sum of $300 (Three Hundred U S Dollars, as compensation to victims of the Obigbo Massacre and settlement of Biafran Agitators”.

” It is inconceivable that Governor Wike, in his acuity, will ever give One Dollar to the people of Obigbo in Rivers State through the members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

” In fact, only a buffoon or halfwit can ever believe such a fabrication aimed at settling scores. It must be admitted that the Office of the Public Relations, in representing the opinion of the group, suffers some unscrupulous vicarious bashing but not such a callous, malevolent, despicable and malicious allegation.”