Your inauguration a call to service, PDP Governors Forum tells new members

…assures them of support

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum has implored newly inaugurated members of the forum to consider their election into office as a call to service.

While congratulating each of them over their well deserved electoral victories, the forum

assured them that it would provide the requisite support to enable them succeed.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director General of the PDP GF, Hon. CID Maduabum, in Abuja, on Monday.

The statement further read: “”The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, PDP-GF, on behalf of all the member Governors, congratulates all its re-elected Governors (Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State); as well as its Governors-Elect (Pastor Umo Bassey Eno -Akwa Ibom State; Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori – Delta State; Barr. Peter Ndubusi Mbah – Enugu State; Barr. Caleb Mutfwang – Plateau State; Sir Ameopusenibo Siminalayi Fubara – Rivers State; Lt. Col. Agbu Kefas, Rtd. -Taraba State and Dr. Dauda Lawal -Zamfara State), on this memorable day, May 29, 2023, on their inauguration and swearing – in into office.

“The Forum is particularly grateful to God for the election and inauguration of very capable hands to pilot the ship of various PDP States at this time.

“As they assume duties in the exalted office of Governor, it is our prayer that God will give them the wisdom, discernment, ability, and resources – both human and material – to face the challenges of statecraft.

“The Forum notes also that the gubernatorial office is a call to service unto the people of various states and the nation in general, and comes with pressing demands and responsibilities, requiring focus, loyalty, discipline, professionalism and diligence, traits they all have in abundance.

“We have high hopes that they will prove their leadership capacities as a result of their vast experiences and earlier career endeavours.

“The Forum pledges to support and assist in providing a conducive environment through peer review activities and other actions geared towards excellence in office to effect strategic socio-economic changes in their respective states in order to reciprocate the trust and mandate given to them by their people, party leaders and stakeholders.

We wish you all God’s guidance, protection, and the best of luck in this onerous task.”