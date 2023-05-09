Your expulsion followed report of disciplinary committee on allegation of anti-party activities – NNPP tells ex-Ogun Chair, Oginni

By Adeola Badru

The national leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has explained why the party expelled the former Chairman of the party in Ogun state, Comrade Olaposi Sunday Oginni.

The party made this known in a letter addressed to the former chairman, Oginni and made available to journalists on Tuesday.

The expulsion letter was signed by the national secretary of the party, Dipo Olayoku.

It was gathered that the party had earlier suspended the chairman along his Delta state counterpart.

The party while speaking said that the decision was reached by the National Working Committee (NWC) in its Emergency meeting of Thursday, April 27, 2023.

The party noted that the expulsion followed the report of the disciplinary committee set up to investigate allegations of Anti- Party activities and other malpractices against the expelled chairman.

The party added that the embattled Chairman failed to appear before the Committee on the two occasions.

It added that the embattled Chairman was invited to come and explain his own side in the allegations of anti- Party activities and other misdemeanors against him.

The party maintained that the expelled Chairman resorted to abuses of the leadership of the Party.

According to the letter, “This is to inform you of your expulsion from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). This decision was reached by the National Working Committee (NWC) ut its Emergency meeting of Thursday, April 27, 2023.

“Your expulsion followed the report of the Disciplinary Committee set up to investigate allegations of Anti- Party activities and other malpractices against you.”

“According to the Disciplinary Committee, you failed to appear before the Committee on the two occasions you were invited to come and explain your own side in the allegations of anti- Party activities and other misdemeanors against you. Instead, you resorted to abuses of the leadership of the Party.

“The NWC found your act as gross insubordination capable of dragging the Party in the mud.”