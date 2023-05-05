Young people can make Nigeria stand out, if… – Kumuyi

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, on Friday, stated that young people are a critical mass that can make Nigeria stand out, but they must be guided and equipped with the right values to achieve this goal.



He spoke virtually at a press conference in Abuja ahead of the global children and teenagers convocation jointly organised under the auspices of Global Crusade with Kumuyi, GCK.



According to Pastor Kumuyi, Nigeria has a bright future, and young people are an essential part of that future.

He, therefore, emphasized the importance of catching young people early and inculcating in them the right values.



“Nobody is born a doctor, an engineer, an achiever, a militant courageous soldier. We’ll all start at the ground level,” Kumuyi added.



Speaking also, the FCT Overseer of DCLM, Pastor Elijah Adebiyi, who echoed Kumuyi’s sentiment, stated that the convocation is open to children and teenagers between the ages of 5 and 19 and will provide a platform for young people to interact with one another and learn from experienced teachers.



Adebiyi said, “We believe that young people are the future, and we want to invest in them.



“Nigeria is a ‘country of the young’ with almost half the entire 200 million strong population, 46 percent, currently under the age of 15, while for children under the age of 5 stands at nearly 31 million, and annually at least 7 million babies are born.



“This is a critical mass of Nigerians that can make our country stand out if we catch them young by inculcating in them spiritual, academic and moral values.

“The children and teenagers convocation is an opportunity for young people to come together and learn from experienced teachers who are committed to providing them with the right values and skills to succeed in life.”

The global children and teenagers convocation will take place from May 11th to May 14th, 2023, at the Main Bowl of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.