You need divine guidance to choose partner – Singer Spyro warns fans

Nigerian singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro, has stressed the importance of choosing a marital partner under the guidance of the Holy Spirit.

According to the singer, human intelligence will fail one in making marital choice, especially in Lagos.

The ‘Who Is Your Guy?’ crooner made this known recently on his Instagram page.

He urged his fans to beware as when the devil wants to destroy a life, he sends ‘a man/woman’.

Spyro wrote, “My fellow brothers and sisters, we need God and the guidance of the Holy spirit to marry in this Lagos/world, do not for a sec think you can choose a partner by physical senses…

“When the devil wants to totally destroy a life, he sends a man/woman…Beware.”