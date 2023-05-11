You are man of integrity Tinubu tells Awujale at 89

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has congratulated the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, on the occasion of his 89th birthday anniversary.

The Awujale turned 89 on Wednesday, 10th of May, 2023.

Tinubu, in a statement from his media office, and made available to newsmen to newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, praised Awujale for his being a model monarch with an exemplary track record of rare discipline, candour and courage.

The President-elect recalled how the Awujale supported the progressives in the struggle to restore democracy during the dark days of the military rule.

Asiwaju Tinubu praised Oba Adetona for his wisdom and industry that have combined to make his reign peaceful and productive, with unprecedented physical development not only in Ijebu-Ode, his Kingdom but in the entire Ijebuland where he is the paramount ruler.

For his courage and principled stand on many national issues, especially those that bother on the welfare of the people of Nigeria, the President-elect saluted Oba Adetona for being a consistent moral voice.

He also noted the monarch’s refusal to compromise himself for pecuniary gains.

The statement reads in part, “Kabiyesi, you are indeed, a royal father in time of need. Your consistency and contribution to the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria cannot be forgotten”.

“Your lifestyle, prayers and words of wisdom have continued to guide us in the struggle for a better Nigeria”.

“Alaiyeluwa, you are an inspirational source of courage, a pillar moulded in dignity with exemplary carriage of majestic royalty”.

“I rejoice with our royal father, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the great Awujale of Ijebuland on his birthday. At 89, Kabiesi has received the immense grace and favour of God.

“I am happy that even though Kabiesi is advanced in age, he is still at his duty post serving the people of Ijebuland with utmost dedication. In his 63 years reign, Oba Adetona brought dignity, honour and respect to the throne of Awujale to the admiration of all the sons and daughters of Ijebuland and Yorubaland in general.

“In any period of moral crisis, Oba Adetona always stand to be counted on the side of the people and country, and for this, Kabiesi earns my total respect.

Therefore, on the occasion of your 89th birthday, I, my family and the Progressives felicitate you and pray for many more years in good health on the throne of your forefathers.”