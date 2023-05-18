Yoruba youths set 10-point agenda for President-elect

By Dickson Omobola

Yoruba Afenifere Youth Organisation of Nigeria, YAYON, yesterday, set a 10-point agenda for the incoming administration of President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Disclosing the agenda in Lagos, YAYON said it has assessed Nigeria’s perennial challenges and come to the conclusion that it must be tackled from the bottom.

Speaking to newsmen, the National President of YAYON, Mr Eric Oluwole, said: “We demand that the royal fathers should as a matter of urgency towards genuine, meaningful and homogeneous development of communities, be granted statutory roles in the constitution of the nation.

“The royal fathers should be provided with monthly security votes (50 per cent of the funds allocated to each state of the nation) to co-manage the affairs of the communities, especially in the areas of securing the communities, forests and beyond, if the investment will be attracted as desired.

“Agricultural revolution must be implemented in the region in conjunction with the royal fathers, private sector and government. Families, individuals and cooperatives must be encouraged through well-defined policies to create sufficient food and raw materials production.

“Standard healthcare facilities must be established in all communities of the region under the purview of the royal fathers and the local government.

“Well-equipped schools must be established in all the communities and every child must be entitled to attend them.”