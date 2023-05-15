Yoruba actor, Murphy Afolabi to be buried in Lagos today

Popular Yoruba actor, Murphy Afolabi, will be buried at his Ikorodu house located at Mopelufa, by Aleke bus stop, after Adamo bus stop, Ijebu Ode road, Ikorodu.

This, according to reports, comes barring last minute changes by his family.

The burial, which was scheduled for 1:00pm, had yet to take place as the body of the deceased had yet to arrive at the venue as of 2:17pm.

The Osogbo-born actor, popularly known for his Yoruba accent, who clocked 49 on May 5, died Sunday after slipping in his bathroom.

It was gathered that some youths in the area crowded the late actor’s yet-to-be-completed building.

Reporters, who visited the area were prevented from capturing or covering the house.

It was gathered that the burial ground had been dug waiting for the arrival of the deceased body.

Meanwhile, no celebrities had arrived at the venue as of the time.