Yobe gets new police commissioner

CP Garba Ahmad has assumed duty as the new Commissioner of Police, Yobe State Police Command.

DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, the command’s Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Damaturu.

He said that the commissioner, who took over from CP Haruna Garba, assumed duty on Tuesday.

According to him, Ahmad is the 32nd Commissioner of Police since the creation of the Command.

‘’He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in 1992 as a cadets Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP, a member of course 3 intake and rose through the ranks to become the police commissioner.

The commissioner has served in different capacities and in various strategic offices in states across the country, including Borno, Ebonyi, Kaduna, FCT, Adamawa, Gombe, Enugu, and Oyo