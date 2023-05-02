YCW tasks President-elect, 35 Govs 30% budgetary allocation on education sector

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Yoruba Council Worldwide has tasked the incoming Nigerian President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and governors in all 35 states to implement the 30% budgetary allocation to the education sector in the constitution at all levels, especially in Yoruba Land as well as the Federal level.

The global president of YCW, Aare(Oba) Oladotun Hassan, Esq who thanked God Almighty for giving the country a President like Bola Ahmed Tinubu disclosed that Nigeria as the country must prioritize education as a pivot of the freedom and mainstay of the economic development.

In his address at the 5th World Omoluabi Festival EKOFEST’23 organized by the leadership of the Yoruba Council Worldwide in Collaboration with the Lagos State Government, National Troupe of Nigeria, National Council of Arts and Culture, National Theater and other critical stakeholders in the Tourism, Arts and Culture industry in Nigeria, themed, ‘Omoluabi Eko Festival 2023’, Hassan, disclosed that, the event was an avenue to acknowledge the importance of the spirit of unity, peace and progressive development in Yoruba Land, and Nigeria at large.

According to him, precipitating the launching of the Yoruba Education Trust Fund was aimed at catering for the less privileged out of school youths and girl child, while ensuring adequate infrastructural facility is sustainable in Yoruba Land.

“This was what the late sage Chief Obafemi Awolowo laid as our pedestal of hope and excellence, and the Yoruba Council Worldwide is prepared to champion this noble vision and cause.

According to him, “The Omoluabi Festival remains the annual Yoruba global day celebration of our true identity and existence as approved and endorsed by our Father, His Royal Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi CFR Ojaja 11, Ooni of Ife, alongside our referred encyclopedia of wisdom and knowledge, particularly in Yoruba Land, who has joined his ancestors in the great beyond, the immediate Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Atanda Olayiwola Adeyemi 111, with the grand support received from all Obas in Yoruba Land.

Hassan however called for the establishment of the Southwest Agricultural Economic Development Zone program in Yoruba Land and Nigeria, as part of measures to ensure adequate food security.

“Our local security must be empowered and truly funded hence the need to establish the Folumo Volunteer Groups under the auspices of the Southwest Joint Security Surveillance Network Team through the security vote’s money and donations from well-meaning Nigerians as it is key to the Economic Development of Nigeria.

“We hope to promote Omoluabi School Club in all our primary and secondary schools”, he said.

Highlights of the event were award presentation to dignitaries including Queen Mother Aminat Ajayi Mama Diaspora as Yeye Ataiyese Oodua, Professor Ennesy Ododo as Aare Atunluse, Princess Hajiya Bola Muse as Yeye Sewa Oodua Agbaye and a host of others.