Yauri students: No talks on ransom, our secretary is dead — Parents

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo
Salim Kaoje, leader of the parents of kidnapped female Yauri students that were released by terrorists in Kebbi State; has said he would not speak on whether ransom was paid before their last 2 daughters were released because his Secretary has died.
” Please I would not like to speak about that ( ransom), we’ve found ourselves in a situation because our Secretary has died,” he told the BBC Hausa Service in an interview monitored on Thursday night.
Kaoje however; assured that the last 2 Yauri female students were released, making a total of 11 students who have now gained freedom from captivity.
According to him, the freed students had some health issues due to prolonged stay in captivity; but were taken to health facilities for medical attention.
He however disclosed that while negotiating, they included a girl that was kidnapped from Kaduna state who was also in captivity with their daughters, but was now released to them by the terrorists.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.