Yauri students: No talks on ransom, our secretary is dead — Parents

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Salim Kaoje, leader of the parents of kidnapped female Yauri students that were released by terrorists in Kebbi State; has said he would not speak on whether ransom was paid before their last 2 daughters were released because his Secretary has died.

” Please I would not like to speak about that ( ransom), we’ve found ourselves in a situation because our Secretary has died,” he told the BBC Hausa Service in an interview monitored on Thursday night.

Kaoje however; assured that the last 2 Yauri female students were released, making a total of 11 students who have now gained freedom from captivity.

According to him, the freed students had some health issues due to prolonged stay in captivity; but were taken to health facilities for medical attention.

He however disclosed that while negotiating, they included a girl that was kidnapped from Kaduna state who was also in captivity with their daughters, but was now released to them by the terrorists.