Xavi tells four Barca stars to leave club amid Messi return 

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has reportedly arranged a meeting with 4 first-team players to let them know of their future at the club.

The Blaugrana giants are keen to bring legend Lionel Messi back to the club but will need to create an expanse financial space to have the Argentine return.

The 2022 World Cup winner joined the French club as a free agent on a two-year contract in the summer of 2021.

However, the club are no longer prioritising his contract renewal and are now planning on building their squad without Messi.

A report in Catalan outlet Sport revealed Xavi is now planning on holding talks with Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati, Franck Kessie and Jordi Alba, telling them that they will not form part of his plans next season.

Barca secured their first LaLiga title in four years last weekend but will be aware they must continue to improve after another season of failure in Europe.