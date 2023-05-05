Worry over my legacy projects — Wike

Governor Wike Nyesome Wike has expressed worry over the challenge of maintaining his numerous milestone projects after his exit from office.

He said, “I feel so bad that you built a structure as this, and those responsible for maintaining it make a mess of it when you come back in six months and you ask yourself why did I even have to build it.

“We lack maintenance culture. Just like when we handed over the Law School to the Council of Legal Education. The state government gave N400milion; to say put it in an account for maintenance of this structure. We provided revenue-generating properties to make the school self-sustaining.

“We never wanted a situation where they will make excuses, to say the federal government has not released subventions or that the money released is too small. So we say let the federal government pay you salaries, but take these incentives and ensure proper maintenance of the place. But I was told the other day there was no light, no water in the school. I can’t understand our system.”

Wike assured the State Chief Judge of a monthly maintenance allowance of N20 million for the State Magistrate Court for the next year, warning that he would not be happy with the authorities if he visits the court within the period and see the place unkempt.