WorldPressFreedomDay: Freedom of press is foundation of democracy, justice – UN chief

By Biodun Busari

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has said that the freedom of the press is the bedrock on which democratic principles and justice thrive across the globe.

Guterres, in his speech to mark the 30th anniversary of World Press Freedom Day on Wednesday, May 3, said, “The international community has celebrated the work of journalists and media workers.”

This year’s theme as defined by UNESCO is “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights.”

“Freedom of the press is the foundation of democracy and justice. It gives all of us the facts we need to shape opinions and speak truth to power. But in every corner of the world, freedom of the press is under attack,” Guterres said.

The inception of World Press Freedom Day dates back to 1993, when the UN General Assembly declared May 3 as the day to celebrate the event. This year, Guterres commended the media’s efforts through a video message.

“For three decades, on World Press Freedom Day, the international community has celebrated the work of journalists and media workers. This day highlights a basic truth: all our freedom depends on press freedom,” he said ahead of the occasion.

UN Secretary-General advocated for press freedom, stressing, ” And as this year’s theme reminds us, press freedom represents the very lifeblood of human rights.”

Guterres also addressed the problems that are combating the journalism industry, such as stringent regulations, censorship, and threats to subdue freedom of expression.

“Journalists and media workers are directly targeted on and offline as they carry out their vital work. They are routinely harassed, intimidated, detained and imprisoned,” he said.

He then urged nations to stop all kinds of threats, imprisonment and lies that target journalists “for doing their jobs”.