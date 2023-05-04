World Press Freedom Day: NAS decries continuous  attacks on Journalists

As the global community celebrates World Press Freedom Day today with the theme “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a Driver for all other human rights”, the National Association of Seadogs, Pyrates Confraternity, Panama Deck, Ikeja Chapter, Lagos, Nigeria frowns at the rising level of attacks on journalists carrying out their legitimate duties.

The group disclosed that “at least 42 journalists were attacked, harassed, beaten, and denied access while covering the 2023 General Election in Nigeria”.The Committee reported that “no fewer than 14 journalists were attacked during the February 25, 2023, Presidential and National Assembly elections, while 28 were attacked during the March 18, 2023, Governorship and State Assembly elections”. CPJ called on the Nigerian authorities to swiftly identify and hold accountable, those responsible for the attacks, harassment, and intimidation of journalists during the election. In the same article, CPJ quoted a statement by the International Press Center that on March 18, at least 10 unidentified men punched and used sticks to hit a TV crew with the privately owned broadcaster Arise TV after they used a drone to film voting stations in southwestern Lagos state.

According to them, “As the fourth estate of the realm, a free press represents a critical force in the democratic system of checks and balances in the relationship between the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary. The media is the conduit through which the people are free to receive and impart credible information, free of manipulation and not serving persons, entities, or interests.

“A free press bears the sacred duty of investigating people of power, asking hard questions, and uncovering the truth.

“The World Press Freedom Day, celebrated every May 3, was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993, following a recommendation adopted during UNESCO’s General Conference in 1991. This was a response to a call by African journalists who produced the landmark Windhoek Declaration in 1991, which aimed to promote an independent and pluralistic press as an essential component of democracy and development.

“The Day presents a crucial opportunity to emphasize the importance of press freedom and to reflect on the challenges faced by journalists in different parts of the world. It is also a chance to recognize the vital role of journalists in promoting transparency, accountability, and democracy. Protecting the rights of journalists and ensuring that they can operate without fear of censorship, intimidation, or violence is essential for safeguarding the public’s right to information and for holding those in power accountable.

“In Nigeria, although the freedom of expression is protected by section 39 (1) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the country has continued to rank abysmally low in global rankings.

“According to the 2022 World Press Freedom Index map by Reporters without Borders (Reporter sans Frontieres – RSF), “Nigeria dropped to 129 from 120 in the latest ranking of press freedom across 180 countries”.

“As we join the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s World Press Freedom Day, themed – Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a Driver for all other human rights – the National Association of Seadogs, Pyrates Confraternity wishes to remind governments, at all levels in the country, of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom. We expect that, as assured by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, during the 2021 World Press Freedom Day, the Ninth Senate and the National Assembly, in general, will never pass any law that inhibits the freedom of the press, but rather work with the media to further enhance the practice of the profession. We also expect the incoming legislators to demonstrate the same resolve in words and action.

“We, therefore, urge the government to honour its assurance and give more bite to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), which provides for a person, group, association or organization, the right to access information from Government Agencies, Parastatals, Federal Civil Service, Private and Public sector organizations providing public services and so on.

In this regard, the perceived weaponization of the Cybercrime Act, which criminalizes online communication that is deemed to be ‘false’ or ‘annoying’ to target journalists and social media activists must stop.The government must also desist from the perceived unjustifiable gagging of the media through the Nigerian Press Council (NPC) and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), which have been accused of limiting freedom of expression and press freedom.

“It is worth mentioning that we believe the onslaught against press freedom took its roots with the enactment of the Newspaper Ordinance of 1903 and a follow-up with the Sedition Ordinance of 1909. While these laws were essentially meant to suppress the press from attacking the colonial administration, they have been amended by subsequent post-colonial governments, particularly the military administrations, towards achieving the same objective.

“Going down memory lane, in 1986, Mr. Dele Giwa, the then Editor-in-Chief of NewsWatch Magazine and critic of General Ibrahim Babangida’s military government, was assassinated through a parcel bomb at his home in Lagos. Till today there has been no firm closure of the investigation. Similarly, in 1995, Shehu Sani, George Mbah, Kunle Ajibade, Chris Anyanwu, and Ben Charles-Obi were convicted for reporting on an alleged coup plot.

“We also recall that in June 2021, the government clamped down on the social media app, Twitter. It further banned the use of the app in Nigeria and threatened to prosecute users and companies who defied the ban. The measure, which eventually lasted for seven (7) months, was widely condemned by millions of users and rights groups as yet another affront to the fundamental human right of free expression and access to information, as a pillar of democracy in Nigeria.

“Various studies have proven that there is a corresponding relationship between the level of press freedom in any society and its socio-economic development. Hence, a free press is a catalyst for achieving more prosperity, human development, and a more equal and fair society. It is, therefore, a crucial factor for socio-economic development on the same pedestal as investment in infrastructure and education.

“In democracies, the media is fundamental to political life. It provides facts to allow us to be better informed about the issues that matter to us. It provides criticism and debate to ensure that information is tested and examined from all points of view. Although press freedom is non-negotiable in any civilized society, journalists are encouraged to always ensure that they adhere to the ethos of journalism – Truth, Accuracy, and Objectivity”.