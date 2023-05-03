World Press Freedom Day 2023

THE World Press Freedom Day is an important event that celebrates the freedom of the press and the role it plays in promoting democracy and human rights. It is a day to celebrate the place of a free press in a democratic society and to honour the journalists who risk their lives to bring the news to the people.

The World Press Freedom Day was first declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993. It is celebrated annually on May 3, the anniversary of the Declaration of Windhoek, a statement of press freedom principles issued by African newspaper journalists in 1991. The Declaration was a response to the oppressive media policies of the then Apartheid regime in South Africa.

The theme of the 2023 World Press Day is “Media for Democracy: Journalism and Elections in Times of Disinformation”. This theme is particularly relevant in today’s World andNigeria, where the spread of “fake news” has become a major problem.

We experienced more than our fair share of fake news, hate speeches, ethnic profiling, disenfranchisement of a targeted set of Nigerians because of their perceived political preferences, disparagement of mixed marriages, beatings and killings to deter these targeted citizens from voting and be voted for in Lagos.

Unfortunately, the Nigerian media did not rise to its full height to stand against these anti-democratic atrocities, thus ensuring that they will rear their ugly heads again in future. Sadly, the Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, who has always shown hypersensitivity to alleged “fake news” and media incitement, never said a word while it all lasted.

Indeed, the Nigerian media have a lot to do not only to combat disinformation during elections but also to protect the people and the nation from win-at-all-cost politicians.

The media can do a lot more to verify claims, check facts, douse incendiary rhetoric/ethno-religious demagoguery and call out anyone, irrespective of their positions, power or influence, whenever they cross the red line.

The future looks uncertain for the Nigerian media because nobody knows how the incoming regime might react to the unsolved challenges of multifaceted insecurity, dwindling economic fortunes, rising hunger, multidimensional poverty, poor value of the naira and general despair that have triggered the largest exodus of Nigerians to foreign lands in our history.

Whatever comes, the media must be willing, ready and able to perform its constitutional functions of holding government to account on behalf of the people and joining in efforts to restore the faith of the electorate in the ballot box.

For the media, the battle is a never-ending assignment. From our precolonial to colonial, military and through civilian dictatorships, the media have refused to give up our civil liberties and, sometimes paid dearly for it.

This generation should never drop the ball.