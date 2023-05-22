World Communication Day: Falsehood, one of Nigeria’s malaise — Catholic clerics

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa, LAGOS

Vicar-General of Metropolitan See of Lagos Archdiocese, Monsignor John Aniagwu, said yesterday the country is bleeding and suffering as a result of falsehood and misinformation.

Aniagwu, stated this at a media interactive session to mark 2023 and 57th World Communication Day, with the theme, ‘’Speaking with the heart: The truth in love’’. in Lagos, said some people had chosen to spread falsehood and misinformation rather than the truth.

He described the celebration as a day the Catholic church had observed for 57 years without interruption, adding that it shows how serious the Catholic regard the world of communication.

Monsignor Aniagwu said: “The events of the past months have shown that we, Nigerians, are unserious people, we are a nation of clowns and comedians, proven by the kind of leaders who are steering the affairs of our nation.

‘’A very unserious people who toy with everything – insecurity, the economy; we toy with people’s lives and we toy with a very serious matter of succession. How some people should be elected to run the affairs of the country, we make a big joke of it, unlike other countries.

“It is only in Nigeria that a case is still pending and we are going ahead with swearing-in, that is one of the ways we display our unseriousness.

‘’Some people are saying let us accept what has happened and move on. We cannot move on because something has not gone right. It must be corrected, we cannot move on without justice and fairness.

“Peace without justice is peace of the graveyard. The justice of what happened over the few months must be established, without that there would be nothing like healing wounds that have been created. ‘’We cannot continue to sweep everything under the carpet, while the nation continues to suffer and slide down the scale of development.

“Some people have invested in the failure of this nation, and such people are happy that Nigeria should fail and not rise, that is what we are facing in this country. All right-thinking Nigerians who mean well for this nation should stand up and say we do not accept the status quo.

“The legitimacy of the incoming government is in doubt. They should convince Nigerians of their legitimacy and that they truly deserve to be where they are. Until they do that, everything else that they do would be illegitimate.

“I want to believe that the Nigerian Judicial system still has the honour to do what is right.

The truth must be told, in doing so we must not sacrifice charity and brotherly love, we must tell the truth in love and respect for our fellow men and women and treat people as children of God no matter where they come from or the language they speak. Speaking the truth in love is something that we urgently need in today’s Nigeria.

Nigeria divided— Martins

Earlier, Archbishop of Metropolitan See of Lagos, Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, said the truth was bitter but noted that it was the truth that saved and liberated as Jesus Christ has said that “you should know the truth and the truth shall set you free.’’

Archbishop Martins, who was represented by the Directorate of Social Communications, Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Rev. Anthony Gandonu, said the truth must be told in love, which is the way to win the heart of listeners.

“In our nation today, we have been divided along tribal, religious and party lines, so much so that we are no more ready to speak and accept the truth in love.

‘’We have become a nation where the innocent has become guilty and the guilty proclaimed innocent. If we are to enjoy the fruit of this land, we must communicate and be open to the truth of the land as admonished by Pope Francis,” he said.