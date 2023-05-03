Workers’ welfare, rights in danger — PERESSA

Dr. Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Precision, Electrical and Related Equipment Senior Staff Association, PERESSA, has raised the alarm over the increasing attacks on workers’ welfare and rights calling on workers in Nigeria to prepare for struggles to defend their rights and win decent conditions for the working and poor masses of Nigeria.

PERESSA in a statement by its President, Rufus Olusesan, among other, said “We note that the rights and dignity of workers are currently in danger on national and international levels. Workers’ well-being is seriously threatened by the ever-increasing casualization of workers, and growing privatization of basic services like healthcare, and education, and the dismantling of labor laws, and the growing concentration of power and wealth in the hands of a few people.

“It is important to reflect on the current crises facing our society and the impact it has on the working class. The poor implementation of the currency redesign and cashless policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has had a devastating impact on our economy, undermining small businesses, affecting workers’ salaries and purchasing power, and making it difficult for many to meet basic needs.

“We are concerned about the violence and voter suppression that characterized the last general elections, and this for us further reflects the bankruptcy of bourgeois politics and the desperation of the capitalists class to continue to hold on to power by any means possible in their quest to continue to appropriate to themselves the collective wealth of the country and oppress the working people.

“Workers have to be on the alert in the coming period to resist these imminent attacks. The planned fuel subsidy removal and other anti-poor, anti-people policies that Buhari government or the incoming Tinubu administration are likely to unleash in the coming period will further worsen the already dire situation of workers in our country.

“As members of PERESSA and as trade unionists and working people, we must stand together in solidarity and fight against any policies that seek to erode our rights and threaten our wellbeing. We also want to remind the government that our members will not watch passively while anti-poor and anti-worker policies are unleashed on the workers and poor masses of our country. Rather we will organize and fight back through peaceful protests and strikes until we win.

“Nigeria is too rich and endowed for the working people and the youth to continue to wallow in the state of abject poverty, unemployment, homelessness, insecurity and destitution that is prevailing at the moment. This is why side-by-side with our mandate to defend our members’ workplace rights, we are prepared to collaborate with all democratic, progressive, Socialist, pro-worker and pro-people forces to fight for a new, democratic and egalitarian Nigeria free of oppression, repression and inequality.”