Workers Day: Varsity Don advises organised Labour to stand against transition from welfarism to capitalism

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

A Don at the Department of Political Science, University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), Professor Ibrahim Umara, has advised the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), to stand against Federal Government’s transition from welfarism to capitalism or risk lossing their strength and relevance in the system.

Professor Ibrahim Umar who was the Guest Speaker on Monday at the Workers Day celebration held at the Ramat Square Maiduguri, said ” the capitalist government does not allow unionism to thrive.”

He further said ” it is high time for NLC and TUC to make Federal Government to amend labour law to enable workers work for some hours and have time do other part time jobs, as the current economic realities indicates that salary cannot sustain them anymore”.

He said with the planned subsidy removal when implemented will make average Nigerian not afford to pay for their children’s education, health, food, and shelter, adding that the country is gradually transiting from welfarism to capitalist.

Prof. Umara said ” the organised Labour should prepare for the transition of the country from welfarism to capitalism, as capitalism does not allow unionism to thrive. I therefore urge you to unite and work to force the government to change the labour law to enable workers have part time jobs to argument their income.”

In his address, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state, who was represented by his Deputy, Hon. Umar Kadafur said, “Since the inception of this administration, we have been promptly paying workers salaries, gratuities, yearly increment, promotional benefits, in addition to the sum of N12 billion obtained bank loan that were spent on the payment of retired workers gratuities”.

Kadafur noted that continued conducive and cordial working relationship with the labour and the State Government be sustained, and therefore urges the workforce to reciprocate the gesture by rededicating themselves to their duties.

The Deputy Governor however pledged that Government will do everything possible to address almost all demands or issues affecting the Civil Servants across the state.

Also speaking, the NLC National President, Comrade Joseph Ajaero represented by the TUC chairman Borno state, Comrade Babayo Hamman said ” we are calling on the Federal government, especially the incoming administration of Senator Bola Tinubu to suspend the planned subsidy removal until Dangote refinery and other refineries comes on board and remains functional “.

Ajaero said education is getting out of average Nigerian reach, not to talk of the less privileged, and called on the University of Maiduguri and other tertiary institutions to review their registration fees downward to cushion the economic hardship faced by parents and guardians.

” We also call on the government to increase the retirement age of workers from 60 to 65 years or 35 to 40- service year, because, according to him, in the next two years to come, there will be no workers on the service of the state government, in view of lack of recruitment embargo”, he added.

In his welcome address, the Borno state chairman of the NLC Yusuf Inuwa said the theme for this years workers day celebration is ‘Workers Right and Socio-Economic Justice’, which he stressed is timely aimed at reflecting on the political and socio-economic realities of the current situation in the country, especially the position of workers.

He called on the federal and state government to also review the present high cost of electricity tariff, as workers and citizens are having difficulties in meeting with their electricity payment bills due to the controversial metering speed experianced by consumers in the state