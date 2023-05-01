Workers’ day: Imo splits, factions disagree over Uzodimma’s non-payment of salaries, pensions

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Two different factions of the Imo state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, on Monday, disagreed over the non-payment of workers, pensions and gratuities of workers and retired pensioners in the state.

The two groups held their Worker’s day separately in Owerri.

Governor Hope Uzodimma’s backed, group, Organised Labour, was at Heroes Square, led by Sabastine Iwu. While the other group, the Chairperson caretaker committee of NLC, George Ofoegbu, has the support of the National leadership of NLC, Jeo Ajero.

The theme of this year’s Worker’s Day was “Worker’s Rights and socio-economic justice.”

First to fire, was the Ofoegbu’s group, saying that, “The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, will not form a blind eye to the many labour-related issues in the state, and since it is in line with the traditional practices of using the May Day, to draw the attention of the government and we wish to do so on the following labour-related issues in the state.

“Nonpayment of national minimum wage, of N30,000. The organized Labour Congress, Imo state made her worries and concerns known to the state of minimum wage and since then nothing has been done by the state government.

“This was signed in 2019 and four years from that time Imo state remains among one of the few states where it is yet to be implemented.

“Nonpayment of salaries of workers in the state, NLC, has been on many occasions informed that the state government is not owing any worker or pensioner in the state and to clear this doubt, we have initiated a process of collecting data of those affected and it is very saddening to inform that some workers and pensioners in the state have been owed salaries arrears and pensions and gratuity. Since, 2020 especially that of NUT, NULGE, this disheartening act has led to the loss of lives.”

Reacting, the Uzodimma-backed Organised Labour, headed by Sabastine Iwu, disagreed with the Ofoegbu’s while commending the governor for prompt payment of salaries and pensions.

In some of his points, he said: “The organized labour of Imo state, in line with organized labour in Abuja, we wish to state NLC elections was a laboured affair. Govt has no hand in it. Rather Ajero wanted to install his brother as NLC chairman in the state. The government has not sacked any workers. Accusing the government of sacking workers was unfounded.

“We commend Uzodimma for prompt payment of salaries and pensions to Imo workers. We commend the governor for the provision of free transportation for Imo workers. We commend the governor for the renovation of the Imo state secretariat for a conducive environment for workers. Also, the construction of quality roads in Imo state.”

“We appreciate the government for the commencement of the payment of gratuities to retired pensioners in Imo State. We also commend the governor for the approval of the payment of outstanding pensioners in the state. Not only that, we commend the government for its kind approval of the payment of unverified workers/pensioners in Imo state,” Uzodimma’s group said.