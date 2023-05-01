Worker’s Day 2023: We’ll put an end to job racketeering, says Kano Gov-elect

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Kano State Governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has vowed to put an end to job racketeering in the civil service of the state.

The Governor-elect, made this known in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature to commemorate workers in the state on the May Day celebration.

The Governor-elect said his administration will revisit all the racketeering in the name of staff recruitment by the outgoing government and ensure a credible recruitment process in place for all citizens with the required qualifications to compete in order to restore the lost glory of the service.

According to him, “On the current job racketeering and nepotism in staff recruitment which the outgoing government is recklessly conducting, we shall not allow the civil service to be misguided by corruption and nepotism, we must check the job racketeering in Kano state as a priority to restore the lost glory of the service,” he said.

The Governor-elect assured the state civil servants of improved welfare including prompt payment of salaries and pension by the incoming administration of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP.

“Workers are the key to delivering good governance under any democratic dispensation, as such, they deserve to be commended for their sacrifice to humanity.

“Kano workers in the State Civil Service and private sector have demonstrated audacity in the face of their diminishing purchasing powers to maintain high standards of service delivery and productivity amid global economic hardship despite the neglect by the outgoing administration.

“The leadership of the incoming government is quite aware of the problems facing the State civil servants including unfavourable working conditions and inadequate manpower which have been noted for redress.

“The government will be committed to reforming the civil service as part of the efforts towards strengthening the system for effective and efficient service delivery.

“As contained in our blueprint, we will establish Training Institute for the civil servants to be up to date with the global best practices,” the Governor-elect, Yusuf however stated.