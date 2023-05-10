Worker’s Day 2023: Project Unifeed celebrates LASTMA official, others

By Bassey Ekaette

Renowned Event Host, TV Presenter and Public Speaker; Mojibade Sosanya, Lead Sponsor of Project Unifeed, on May 1st 2023, took to the streets of Lagos, and Abuja alongside a pool of young volunteers to distribute food packs and sanitary gift items to uniformed officers.

With support from powerhouses like Access Bank, Seven Up Bottling Company, WhyFinite Martech Limited, ChainFundit, this year’s campaign featured a public poll, identifying some of the public officers with distinct social impact, and inviting the public to vote for their preferred officer.

Drawing from The Nigeria Police Force, The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and Lagos Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), Officers Ohaeri Osondu, CSP Patricia Amadin, Inspector Josephine Okeme, Babatunde Tonode, Inspector Justina Rita Omogbai, Inspector Tobi Kanadi were selected for their inspiring approach to public service.

With voting initiated on 26th April, 2023, and concluded on May 1st, the total number of votes polled came to 9,275. Inspector Omogbai tailed with 20 votes, and was closely followed by CSP Patricia and Inspector Okeme who polled 24 and 25 votes respectively. Inspector Kanadi polled 69 votes, while Ohaeri Osondu polled 4,351 votes, and Babatunde won the polls with 4,785 votes.

Delivering the cash prize to the winner, Mr. Babatunde Tonode at Access Bank Headquarters, Lagos, Access Bank Head of Events and Sponsorships, Oge Kasie-Nwachukwu said:

“This is a project we are proud to be a part of, and we are really glad to support Ms. Mojibade Sosanya in this impressive endeavor”.

Also present at the event, were the Zonal head, Maryland Ikeja axis, Mabifa Oluwatosin; Adebayo Taoreed, Director, Public Affairs Office – LASTMA, ChainFundit Business Developer, Femi Aturamu and Founder/CEO, WhyFinite Martech Limited, Bolaji Junaid.

In her words, Mojibade noted that the project is so dear to her heart and she is grateful for the support she received from the public, and looks forward to continuing the tradition for years to come.

“I am grateful for the support of our sponsors, volunteers and everyone who made this event a success. Project Unifeed is our way of appreciating the hard work and sacrifices of uniformed officers in Nigeria” she enthused.

Bolaji Junaid corroborated that the initiative has come to stay and measures are already being put in place to ensure its continued success, most especially as it is capable of closing the communication gap between law enforcement agencies and young Nigerians.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Tonode expressed that his passion for the job has brought him different recognition in times past but this very one from the public is quite special and thanked the organizers and most especially his employer, the Lagos State Government for giving him such an opportunity to serve Lagosians. The award was presented to Mr. Babatunde Tonode on May 5th, 2023.

The outreach was conducted on May 1st, where over 750 uniformed officers surprisingly received food, drinks and sanitary gifts at their duty post in different locations both in Lagos and Abuja to celebrate this year’s workers’ day. Immigration Controller at the Lagos airport, Kemi Nanna Nandap lauded Project Unifeed for the initiative and encouraged other CSOs and young Nigerians to emulate the #FeedingOurHeroes campaign.