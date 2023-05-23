Work of redemption was done once for all men – Pastor Peters

By Chioma Okoye

The Lead Pastor and Apostolic Head of the Love of God in Christ (LOGIC) Church, and Convener of the Jesus + Nothing Conference, Dr. Flourish Peters has said that the work of redemption was done once for all men.

He stated this in a statement he signed on Tuesday. He noted that the Church will be holding its annual Jesus + Nothing Conference in three locations; London, Lagos Mainland and Lagos Island.

Peters opined that there is a religious system that puts pressure on people to earn their place as believers, noting that it is a grave injustice to Christ and the finished work on the cross.

However, the conference is the 3rd edition with previous editions held in 2021 and 2022 in Lagos Nigeria.

The conference kicked off with the London edition on Saturday May 20 at 1.30pm and then ended on Sunday, May 21st.

The Conference proceedings is set to move to Lagos Mainland on Thursday, May 25th at Maryland by 5.30pm. The final leg of the conference will be held at the LOGIC Church headquarters at Lekki, Lagos State from Friday, May 26th, 2023 with two sessions at 10am and 5.30pm. The conference session on Saturday will be held at 10am and on Sunday at 8am and 10am.

Speaking about this year’s edition of the conference, the Lead Pastor and Apostolic Head of the LOGIC Nation and Convener of the Jesus + Nothing Conference, Dr. Flourish Peters noted that the objective of the Jesus + Nothing Conference is to reveal Christ and the finished work on the cross. “Unfortunately there is a religious system that has put pressure on people to earn their place as believers. This is a grave injustice to Christ and the finished work on the cross. The work of redemption was done once for all men, once for all time and once for all sins. We are called to bring this good news to the world. We have brought together some of the most profound teachers and preachers of the Gospel of Christ, who have a track record of rightly dividing the word of truth to reveal the good news of Christ. This will indeed be a life transforming conference for participants,” noted Peters.

Speakers at the conference include Bishop Mike Okonkwo, Presiding Bishop, The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Bishop Wale Ajayi, Bishop, Church of God Mission International Historic Miracle Center, Dr. Phil Ransom Bello, Senior Pastor of The StandPoint Church, Rev. Peter Ayo-Alabi, Pioneer of the Heritage of Faith Church and Pastor Clarkson Ikwunze, the Resident Pastor of the LOGIC Church, Lagos Mainland Branch.

Ministering in music are seasoned ministers of the Gospel like Minister Victor Paul, Pastor Noble G, Minister Ayo Vincent, Minister Sumisola Agbebi, Greatman Takit and Joxie.

The LOGIC Church is one of Nigeria’s fastest growing Churches. With a vision of preaching the Gospel of the Grace of God to our Generation by the help of the Spirit, empowering and impacting people to flourish in every area of their lives, the Church since inception in 2020 has grown to 6 branches; Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland (Fadeyi and FESTAC), Abuja, Cotonou and London.

The Church is led by Dr. Flourish Peters, an Apostle of the Grace of God to this generation. Being a 4th generation Pastor, he has been in active ministry for over 22 years before his university days passionately pastoring, serving, learning under renown world class leaders and ministers of the Gospel, like Archbishop Benson Idahosa, Apostle Moses Grandeur both of blessed memory and Pastor Paul Adefarasin, amongst many Apostles. All of whom have molded him to become the remarkable leader and Pastor that he now is.