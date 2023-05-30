Work for the people, Amafibe urges Oborevwori

By Rita Okoye

The project director, Peace Ambassador Agency, Senior Management Team 100 Most Notable Peace Icons and Peace Achievers International Awards, Amb Kingsley Amafibe, has congratulated the newly sworn-in governor of Delta state, Sheriff Oborevwori.

This was made known in a statement issued in Abuja and made available Vanguard Newspapers.

According to him, it’s not time to blame anybody but a time to unite and ensure that the state gets to its needed destination in progress.

He also called on the governor to ensure that he sustained peace and promote unity and job creation just as he promised in his inaugural speech.

“Nigeria is a blessed country and we have great resources to solve our internal crisis. I want to urge the governor to keep to his promises. He should work for the people and ensure that peace and unity are his priorities.

” He shouldn’t also forget that we are here to support his administration by way of enlightenment campaigns across Delta state. I wish him the best and pray he succeed more than his predecessor,” he advised.

Kingsley Amafibe, who has been championing peaceful projects and humanitarian activities, urges the new government in the state to collaborate with his organisation to project and spread love and unity amongst he people.