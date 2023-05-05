Women engineers train school girls on 3D printing, ICT, others

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

AS part of efforts to ensure the girl-child gets requisite knowledge on STEM technology, Women engineers have trained school girls on 3D printing, Information Computer Technology, ICT, among others.

Women engineers under the aegis of Society of Women Engineers, SWE, also pointed out that the training was aimed at ensuring the girl child is able to compete favorably in the tech world, including introducing life-changing, marketable skills in STEM technology and in the evolving world of science to girls who are looking forward to starting a career in the evolving world of the labour market.

Vanguard reports that from recent developments women have been under-represented in the tech sector. Not only that, but are underpaid, often passed for promotions and faced with everyday sexism, hence the gender disparities in the tech world.

Addressing journalists during the grand finale of SHEAUTO makes, aimed at celebrating the international day for girls in ICT, the Chairperson, SWE, FCT chapter, Anthea Udo, said: “As we all know, as Africans and as a developing country, the girl child is lagging behind in STEM career.

“STEM means science, technology, engineering and mathematics and ICT is one of the careers for STEM and so we make this day to celebrate the girl child by introducing them to SHEAUTO. That is using the 3D to create an entrepreneurship environment for business and as they grow older, they will be free from what we are facing at the moment in Nigeria waiting for white collar jobs.

“We are already introducing them to how they can also use 3D machines to create things like the keyholders and all the things. So, today as we celebrate the girl child in ICT, we are using the ICT to teach them how to create jobs using the ICT.”

She stressed the challenges and the benefits of the emerging world of technology, adding that there is more in the girls than they could imagine, only if they are able to look at the world differently.

She said: “Basically, the whole essence of this programme is that we’re celebrating today as our international day of girls in ICT and then we’re also ensuring that these girls are empowered and then we’re doing that using 3D design and most of their design is in the area of technology as in what technology has evolved over time. So, you will see that some of the things that they are producing are all in line with how technology has affected us and what it is now.

“So, this is also to ensure that we as Nigerians depart receiving everything. We depart from taking in everything. We want to be producers of our own technology.”

A student of ODC Educational Foundation Ochibo Amen, while commending the initiative said the training opened her eyes to numerous opportunities in the tech space.