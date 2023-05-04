Woman nabbed by Makurdi youths over alleged child trafficking

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A middle aged woman, simply identified as Doosuur has been apprehended by youths in the North Bank area of Makurdi town for allegedly trafficking children.

It was gathered that the woman who was alleged to have been on the run since 2018 was caught in the act, Wednesday, by the vigilant youths who carefully monitored her before her arrest.

According to one of the youths who spoke on condition of anonymity, the woman had come to the area probably to transact a business when someone identified her and alerted the youths of the area.

“She was immediately caught and detained before the officers of the Operation Zenda, a special police team, were alerted. They came and took her away for interrogation.

“She also confessed that she had been in the business of trafficking in children to parts of the country and Lagos in particular since 2018.

“She also confessed that she had so far trafficked four children, which is doubtful; and that the receiver of the trafficked children pay as much as N700,000 for one child.

“But we still believe that she has not fully confessed about her activities but it is left for the police to uncover the extent she had gone in the business in the last five years,” he said.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene who confirmed that the woman was in the custody of the police said she was yet to receive full details of the matter.