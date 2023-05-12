Woman in police net for faking own daughter’s kidnap

…demands N3m ransom from husband

…Another arrange kidnap of her brother for N20m

By Bashir Bello

A woman, 25-year-old identified as Rahma Sulaiman is currently cooling her feet at the Kano police custody for allegedly faking the kidnap of her own six years old daughter, Hafsat Kabiru and demanding N3 million ransom from her husband, Kabiru Shehu.

Similarly, another woman, identified as Zainab Rabi’u, 45-year-old, was arrested for arranging the kidnap of her younger brother, Almustapha Bashir and demanded N20 million ransom that later went down to N5.1 million after series of negotiation.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel confirmed the arrests while parading the women alongside 14 other suspects of kidnapping and a drug dealer at the Bompai headquarters of the police.

CP Gumel said, “On 08/05/2023, a report was received from one Kabiru Shehu of Sharada Quarters, Kano Municipal LGA that his divorced wife, one Rahma Sulaiman, 25-years-old informed him that his 6 years old daughter with the name as Hafsat Kabiru, was missing, and that unknown persons called her through her mobile phone demanding the sum of Three Million Naira (N3,000,000:00k) as ransom.

“In a follow-up investigation, the victim was rescued in Madobi LGA. The divorced wife was arrested and confessed to have planned, took her daughter to a hideout and demanded the ransom,” he said.

In a related development, the Police Commissioner said, “Sometimes in 04/04/2023, we received a report from a resident of Kofar Ruwa Quarters, Dala LGA, Kano State that his son, one Almustapha Bashir, 6 years old was kidnapped and a ransom of Twenty Million Naira (N20,000,000:00) was demanded which they settled at Five Million, One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N5,150,000:00).

“In a follow-up of the investigation, the victim was rescued unhurt and the following suspects were arrested, Zainab Rabi’u, 45 years old of Gwammaja Quarters, a masterminder and an aunt to the victim that organized and arranged the Kidnapping. Others were Abdurrashid Sa’idu, 27 years, Hassan Abdullahi, 24 years old and Ahmed Saleh, 25 years old, all of Sheka Quarters Kano. All suspects confessed to the crime and will be charge to court upon completion of the investigation,” CP Gumel said.

The Police Commissioner said in the same vein, nemesis caught up with some suspects who in an attempt to kidnap their victim who resisted shot dead their own colleague.

“On 16/03/2023 at about 0100hrs, a report was received that gun men stormed the residence of one Nasiru Yahaya, Yarimawa Village, Tofa LGA, Kano State, where they Kidnapped him and his son, one Gaddafi Nasiru. In the process, the son resisted. In an attempt to shoot the son, they shot their colleague, one Umar Abdullahi, Alias Danbaba who died on the spot. The father escaped. Also, in attempt to whisk the son, they shot two villagers on their legs who came to offer assistance. The victims were rushed to Tofa General Hospital, and they were treated and discharged.

“The following suspects were arrested in connection with crime; Idris Abdullahi, 26 years of Janguza, Tofa LGA, Tukur Yusuf, 40 years old, of Langyal, Tofa LGA, and Ilyasu Aminu, 25 years old, of Gargai Village, Bebeji LGA Kano State”.

However, the Commissioner of Police, CP Gumel commended the good people of the State and cooperating members of the public for their supports while noting that the police will continue to collectively work together with them to enhance internal security drive in order to surmount any emerging security challenges in the State.