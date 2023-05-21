WMA President advocates humanizing whole healthcare value chain

Dr Osahon Enabulele

By Chioma Obinna

The President of the World Medical Association, WMA, Dr Osahon Enabulele, has called for the need to humanize the whole healthcare value chain in the patient care process.

Enabulele spoke weekend in Geneva, Switzerland, at the 10th Global Patients’ Congress organised by the International Alliance of Patients’ Organization (IAPO), ahead of the 76th World Health Assembly which begins Sunday, May 21,2023.

In his appraisal of the theme of the session, “Developing robust and resilient patient partnerships with health professionals to promote patient-centred, compassionate and humanized healthcare,

Enabulele stated that the patient-physician relationship was as old as mankind and the origin of medicine, and that the WMA has been a strong proponent of improved patient-physician relationship through a patient-centred care approach.

He affirmed that the World Medical Association has been a frontline advocate of patient-centred care through its various policies and declarations, including the Declaration of Geneva, International Code of Medical Ethics, the Declaration of Lisbon, amongst other efforts of the Association.

He however regretted that recent trends of violence against physicians, and burnt out resulting from work overload and indecent working conditions, could potentially attenuate efforts at promoting the concept of patient-centred care.

Reiterating that patient safety cannot be attained without the safety of the health workforce,

Enabulele called for a holistic appraisal of the challenges militating against the practice of patient-centred care, including resolving issues pertaining to the well-being, autonomy, safety, decent workplace and working conditions of physicians.

In his words, “Humanizing the patient care process cannot be attained without humanizing the whole healthcare value chain, including appropriate investments in the development of a resilient health workforce.

Amongst other speakers at the session were: Howard Catton, the CEO of the International Council of Nurses, Dr.Catherine Duggan, the CEO of the International Pharmaceutical Federation, Prof.Lara Bloom, Board Member of IAPO and CEO of the Ehlers-Danlos Society, Nicola Bedlington, Special Adviser of the European Patients’ Forum.

The WMA President is in Geneva, Switzerland, to attend the 76th World Health Assembly.