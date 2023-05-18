With Iwuanyanwu as PG, Ohanaeze ‘ll rise again – Okeke-Ogene

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE national vice president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene has said that with the emergence of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as the new President General, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization will rise again.

Speaking in an interview in Awka, Okeke-Ogene believed that the future of the organization is very bright, especially as the governors of the five South East states seem prepared to inject life into the body.

According to him, Iwuanyanwu’s experience would also come to bear in the functioning of Ohaneze.

He said: “Ohaneze has risen again and the God of Ndigbo is with the organization. At the worst expected time, the best happened.

“The emergence of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has a great impact on the situation Igbo people have found themselves. He had restored the hope and confidence to our people and to our friends, like the Afenifere led by Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the Obasanjos, the Edwin Clarks and the Middle Belt Forum, including the Benue State governor, Samuel Orthom.

“All these people believe that Igbo are now truly united. Our people have proved that at the most difficult time they come out with the best.

“There used to be a saying that Igbo have no king, but the truth is that when a king emerges, Igbo respect him.

“The emergence of Iwuanyanwu has restored hope and the South East governors will start meeting again, which is something that has been lacking for a long time. With Iwuanyanwu, people will start having hope and trust in Ohaneze.

“Iwuanyanwu himself has already come up with plans and one issue at the front burner is the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. He also has programmes for education and sociopolitical growth of the region. “Every Igbo man and woman should be happy that a well grounded person and someone who understands what Ohaneze stands for, has emerged for the remaining period for Imo State to complete its tenure.

“For the first time, the South East governors were present during the election of Ohaneze president as two of them were physically present, while the other three sent their deputies to give the new president their support and a promise to work with him for the good of Ndigbo.

“I want every Igbo, no matter where they are, to support Iwuanyanwu because the organization is not a one man show. I also want to use this opportunity to warn hawkers who use Ohaneze to advance personal interests to beware because it is those who want to destroy Igbo land that are using these people. Very soon, we will go after those who do yahoo yahoo Ohaneze and deal with them decisively.”

While commending the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma for the support to Ohaneze, particularly during the tenure of the late Professor George Obiozor, Okeke-Ogene said: “It is unfortunate that anybody that wants to help Igbo when in trouble is tagged an enemy. It was only Hope Uzodinma that ensured that the late Professor George Obiozor functioned effectively as Ohaneze president.

“The Imo governor never interfered with the decisions of Ohaneze for one day and never asked Ohaneze to support him.

“Uzodinma naturally has love for the Igbo and we should commend him for the assistance he is rendering to Ohaneze. Every human being has shortcomings, but Uzodinma has not done anything that is against Ohaneze. Whatever good that is happening in Ohaneze now, Hope Uzodinma contributed to it”.