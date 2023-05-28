Witches group urges politicians to end medical tourism

High Chief (Dr) Okhue Iboi

By Ephraim Oseji

The White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria, yesterday, advised politicians to put an end to medical tourism.

According to them, it was bleeding the nation’s foreign exchange earnings.

The group’s spokesperson, Dr Okhue Iboi, in a statement, in Lagos, said members of the group were capable of healing some of the illnesses for which politicians go abroad.

He said: “When some ignorant people mock people with their health conditions, I laugh because in real life, there is nobody that is totally free of sickness. It is the magnitude that makes the difference.

“But it is not every sickness that can be cured by traditional-medical doctors. Even orthodox medical practitioners can’t boast of the ability to cure all illnesses. There are different types of sicknesses. There are those that evil people put on somebody’s body system. It is not all traditional medical practitioners that can cure that. But if I want to cure such disease, I will first contact the spirit in the coven; ask them what they need to set the person free from captivity.

“They will tell me if it is a live goat, cow or ram. It may even be a white cork or pigeon or hawk. Whatever the spirits need, I will tell the sick person who will make the resources available for me to get He said: “What we saw in the coven is the victory of a man that has worked diligently over the last two decades to get to where he is today. He has invested in people, transformed lives, built bridges of friendship across the country regardless of tribe and tongue. Tinubu has generously reached out to people in the North, South, East and even minorities.

“Where were those people taking him to court then when he was building socio-political bridges across the country? They want to reap where they did not sow. Witches and wizards support Tinubu because we believe he will transform Nigeria and fight extreme poverty to a standstill. But there are so many enemies. He shall triumph over all of them.

“Let all the people in court withdraw their cases because there is nothing like a stolen mandate.

They should stop inciting their followers to take the laws into their own hands because if there is any problem, Nigeria will be like Sudan. 2023 is completely different from Abiola’s June 12. Things have changed. There were no mobile phones during Abiola’s time; there was no Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and others which are being weaponised today to incite misguided youths.”

The group added: “The victory of Adeleke at the Supreme Court had been predetermined by all the witches and wizards in Osun State. There was a general consensus that the Adelekes have done so much for the people of Osun. In the last 20 years, the Adelekes have been giving scholarships to indigent Osun indigenes. The popularity of the Adelekes was such that a month before the final ruling, all the witches and wizards had seen it coming. Adeleke won the election in the coven.

“I told people that if Adeleke doesn’t win I will stop practising Ifa divination. Some of the people in court for either governorship or Senate positions will arm youths with machetes and other dangerous weapons to attack people. I wonder who they will govern after they win. They should bring their matter to the coven for interpretation so that they don’t end up losing their money and wasting their time. If there are merits in their case, we will tell them and if there are none, why waste your time and resources?”