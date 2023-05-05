Wike’s relationship with Tinubu won’t last, cabals will fight him – Primate Ayodele 

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has claimed that the relationship between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC would not last.

Primate Ayodele stated this in a statement by his Media Aide, Oluwatosin Osho.

His comment comes after Tinubu visited Rivers State to commission some state projects by the Wike-led administration.

According to the cleric, the cabals in the incoming government of the APC would fight Wike.

He said that the governor would be made to pay dearly for some of his actions in recent times.

The Primate noted that after the inauguration of the incoming administration of Tinubu on May 29, several things will change.

He added that those who expect to have the lion’s share may end up not getting anything because appointments will break the ruling party.

Ayodele said, “Wike’s relationship with APC will not last. Cabals will fight him mercilessly, and he will be made to pay dearly, but he will not understand now. APC will teach him a big lesson, including other PDP defectors.

“After May 29, many things will change and several things will turn around. Those who expect the lion’s share may not get anything. Appointments will break APC after the inauguration.”