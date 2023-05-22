Wike to honour Uzodimma with Rivers’ highest award

Governor Hope Uzodimma

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma will on Saturday 27th May 2023 grace a State event at Port Harcourt City, as he will be honoured with a Grand Award.

This was communicated to Governor Hope Uzodimma, in a letter signed by His Excellency Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, in recognition of the former’s contributions to the unity and progress of the nation.

By this, Governor Uzodimma will be joining the League of Grand Service Stars of Rivers State (GSSRS), which is the State’s highest award to distinguish personalities.

In the letter, Governor Wike acknowledged the valuable support of Governor Hope Uzodimma to the Government and the good people of Rivers State. To this, Governor Uzodimma has expressed appreciation to his brother Governor and the people of Rivers State for this honour, which is highly cherished.