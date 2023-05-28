Wike honours Gov Uzodimma with Rivers highest award

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has joined the leagues of Grand Service Star of Rivers State (GSSRS), which is the State’s highest award to distinguish personalities.

Governor Uzodimma in the company of his wife, Barr. Mrs Chioma Uzodimma, friends and Government officials received the Grand Award, in a grand Style from Governor Nyesom Wike CON of Rivers State held in Portharcourt Government House.

In his address, Governor Wike acknowledged the valuable support of Governor Hope Uzodimma to the Government and the good people of Rivers State. To this, Governor Uzodimma expressed appreciation to his brother Governor and the people of Rivers State for the honour.