Why Yoruba language must not die — Gani Adams

By Dickson Omobola, LAGOS

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, yesterday, awarded scholarships to the four best students in the Yoruba language, saying the language must not die.

Adams, who presented the awards at his 53 birthday anniversary, in Lagos, noted that he would continue to cooperate with traditional rulers in Yorubaland to champion the Yoruba cause.

He said: “We don’t want the Yoruba language to die because it is our identity. It is an instrument of cohesion and unity. The position of Aare in Yorubaland is unique. For Yorubaland to move forward there must be synergy between him and the kings.

“I celebrate my birthday yearly. I bring people together and use it as a platform for them to connect.”