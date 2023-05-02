Why we‘re using sports to unite Nigerians – Tech firm

…organises “play for power” soccer match in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Management of the itel, manufacturer of mobile communication products and services, in partnership with another telecommunication firm, Airtel, on Monday, organized a soccer competition and other games to foster peace and unity among residents.

Speaking to Journalists during the competition, Marketing Manager, West Africa, itel, Oke Umurhohwo, described sports, particularly, football, as one of the major unifying factors among people of diverse interests, globally.

The competition had various sports competed for which include: Power challenge, football matches and races. Participants included; representatives of the Eko Football Club, itel football team, United Nations refugees and senior secondary school pupils from various schools in the state.

The winners in various games contested for went home with various branded prizes like; school bags, phone accessories, T-shirts, caps, newly launched powerful itel P40 among other incentives.

Harping that the country presently needs unity among citizens more than before, Umurhohwo said, “We are using this competition as unifying factor among Nigerians. The play for power event today is an activity in commemoration of our, itel P40 which we just launched.

“The itel P40 with 6000MAH battery, is the most power phone in Nigeria at the moment, with one charge of the phone you can go for three days using it.

“So, this football competition is just like let’s play something that is also powerful, and also engaging activity like show your power strength, marathon, press up, all to show the strength of the itel P40,

“So it’s a dual event, on one hand, it’s play for peace with partnership with the UNHCR office. We have started with the play for peace, having the school children around, talking about a peaceful coexistence and to be a useful member of the society and also engage them in mini races.”

Earlier, Head of Strategy, Front Row Sports, Adedamola Garuba, one of the partners, said, “We are part of the organisers for play for power event with itel and Airtel,

“The main idea behind the event is to find a way to use football as a means to advocate for peace and for power. We know that there is no other time in Nigeria where the need for peace is more essential than now. So, the main essence of this is just to show people that in peace there is power, so that’s why we are partnering with itel and coincidentally, itel is launching their P40 product, a very strong and reliable phone.

“The schools that are here are doing their Corporate Social Responsibility, CRS, their extra curricula activities.

“If there is anything that I have seen that unites people, it’s sports, It doesn’t matter your tribe or race, sex, once you are watching football everyone becomes one, especially if you are on the same side.

“For instance, I support Manchester United and we have fans from all over the world, from India, China, while in Nigeria we have Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa. Sports is one of the key tools that unites people and brings peace to our world.”