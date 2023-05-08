…I’ll serve with sincerity of heart, humility as senate president – Senator Kalu

…Writes APC NWC, 108 senators-elect

…I want to address all legislative wrongs in House of Representatives – Gagdi

..Why we’re backing Gagdi – Members-elect

By Clifford Ndujihe, Levinus Nwabughiogu & Juliet Umeh

CHIEF Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, APC Abia North, and Mr. Yusuf Gagdi, Pankshin/Kanke Kanam Federal Constituency, Plateau State, have outlined reasons they want to lead the 10th National Assembly as Senate president and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.

Kalu in letters to the members of National Working Committee, NWC, of All Progressives Congress, APC, and 108 senators-elect, said he had offered himself to be senate president of the 10th National Assembly, promising to serve with sincerity, if elected.

On the other, Gagdi, who unveiled his plans for the House of Representatives last weekend, said the 10th Assembly needs the best hand and he has the experience and capacity to lead the House.

I’ll serve with sincerity of heart

Kalu, who debunked the report that the South East Senators-elect had endorsed him, explained that the Senators -elect of the zone only met and unanimously made a demand from the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the party.

In an official statement by his media office, Kalu in the letters he personally signed and addressed to each of the NWC members and senators elect, said he is offering himself for the position of the Senate President to the Nigerian people, the senators elect and the party with sincerity of heart, humility, and candour.

The senator representing Abia North said he had not been active because of the one month mourning of his late wife, Mrs. Ifeoma Ada Kalu.

Kalu in his legislative agenda listed six priority areas: Economic Growth and Reform; Constitutional and Electoral Reform; National Security; Improved Social Conditions and Welfare; Efficient and Effective National Assembly and Global Influence

Kalu also promised to promote and defend the constitution and foster a congenial and cordial relationship between the executive and judiciary.

The letter read: “It is with a deep sense of joy and humility that I bring you warm greetings and that of the Abia North Senatorial zone.

“My emergence as the Senator to represent Abia North in this critical time in the history of our dear nation comes with huge responsibilities, top of which is to make quality laws for the good governance of our people.

“To be able to achieve these enviable goals, we require good leaders who will pilot the affairs of the 10th Senate.

“Leadership of a sophisticated Senate at the 10th session will need men and women with abundance of shared vision, consensus building, charisma, credibility, and pragmatism in the saddle.

“This is why I most humbly write to officially inform you of my interest to be elected the next Senate President.

“I make this offer to serve you and the Nigerian people with sincerity of heart, humility, and candour.

“The biggest asset I bring to the table is wisdom and experience garnered over the years in the management of human and material resources.

“I promise to work for you, promote and defend the constitution and the party, and foster a congenial and cordial relationship between the party, the executive and judiciary.

“One thing is indubitably certain: working together in unity and mutual love and respect, we can take Nigeria to reach next level of peace, progress, and development”.

Why I want to become Speaker – Gagdi

On his part, Mr. Yusuf Gagdi, 42, said going by his humble beginning, he understands Nigeria’s problems and the solutions.

Gagdi, who disclosed his intentions at an event that had members-elect and stakeholders in attendance, said: “National Assembly members should elect a person that knows the problems of Nigeria, touched, passed through the problems and also has a lot of solutions to the problems.

“I understand Nigeria and the problems because I was a victim too. If you talk about Nigeria today, you will talk about insecurity, poverty, access to healthcare, and education among others.

“With my background growing up as a child, I understand the problems of Nigeria more than any other aspirant. I not only know the problems, I also passed through the problems to get to where I am. Someone that passed through the problems knows what to do to collaborate with the Executive arm to fix everything.

“If I become the 10th Speaker of the House, I will practicalise the solution to the problems. As a member of the 9th Assembly, I sponsored 20 bills and out of that, the President has assented to six of my bills.

“As part of equity, justice and fairness, the speakership should be zoned to North-Central and again when it comes to age, the youth must have the opportunity to have one of the strategic places in Nigeria’s democracy.”

Speaking on education, he said: “Education saved my life and I am determined to have millions of people saved.”

My plan for 10th Assembly

Unveiling his manifesto, he stated that it was categorized into two: ‘Performance of the House of Representatives’ and ‘Public Policy Priorities’ which he said would correct all the legislative wrongs in the House.

He said: “Twenty-four years since the return to democracy, the Nigerian people have rightly come to expect more from their representatives. To effectively meet the expectations of the Nigerian people depends first on the quality, capacity and dedication of members who serve in the parliament. It also depends on how the internal operations of the House are structured, designed and funded.

“The reform proposals outlined intend to significantly improve the performance and reputation of the House of Representatives by ensuring more effective management of parliamentary time, creating room for robust debate of national issues, and improving public participation in the legislative process.

“I will ensure transparency, inclusiveness and accountability in the decision -making processes in the House of Representatives.”

Stakeholders, members-elect make case for Gagdi

Speaking during the unveiling of Gagdi’s manifesto, some stakeholders and members-elect said he deserved the speakership.

Those who spoke include a member-elect for Kachia/Kagarko Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, David Umar; Martin Essein, representing Oron Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State; Mr Peter Ibrahim, and a member of the House of Representatives, representing the Kazaure, Roni, Gwiwa, Yankwashi Constituency of Jigawa State, Mr. Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji among others.

Gudaji said: “Gagdi deserves to be the Speaker of the 10th National Assembly. We came into the 9th Assembly without any problem or crisis in the House but there were many lapses within the leadership of the House, which needed someone like him to fix.

“Gagdi has legislative experience. He is a good man and very supportive. If he becomes Speaker, he will make history in this country because I have confidence that he will be the best Speaker since 1999. He’s a man of integrity.”

On his part, David Umar said: “Majority of the 10th Assembly members fall below the age of 50, meaning that to maintain a conflict-free House, a young leader that can relate with the younger generation of lawmakers-elect must be elected.”

Similarly, a member-elect, from Plateau State, Mr. Peter Ibrahim said: “Gagdi is a sincere and straightforward person. If he is elected, we will not be disappointed. He is somebody that will stand for the interest of the members of the National Assembly.”

To another member of the House of Representatives from Kaduna, Mr. Aliyu Mustafa Abdullahi: “We are in need of somebody who is a fighter to be the Speaker of 10th Assembly. Gagdi is trustworthy, vibrant and very confident.”

Also, a member of Northern State governance forum committee and the Coordinator of Arewa frontiers for the advancement of peace, democracy, youths and women inclusion in Nigeria, Mr. Farouk, said: “The President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu needs a competent, talented and formidable team for optimum service delivery.

“We respectfully and passionately appeal to our leaders, our President and the President-elect, governors and all the members-elect to look inward to the direction of Gagdi, who is young, has skills, experienced, a party loyalist, and a bridge builder.”