Why we set shanties at Alaba market on fire – Lagos police 

By Esther Onyegbula

Contrary to viral reports that fire razed down Alaba International market, the Lagos State Police Command has said the shanties around the markets were set on fire by police officers attached to Ojo Division.

It was learned that policemen attached to Ojo Division, Lagos State Police set shanties on fire after raiding the vicinity, arresting suspects and recovering arms and ammunition.

According to the state police command public relations officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who debunked the narrative, of the fire outbreak, “This is a false narrative! Acting on credible information, police officers from Ojo Division raided shanties around the market, arrested suspected criminals and recovered some weapons. The shanties were thereafter set on fire.”

“Alaba International Market is not on fire,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, Mrs Margaret Adeseye who confirmed the incident, said efforts were underway to put out the inferno.

Mrs Adeseye who also revealed that fire crew from Ojo, Sari-Iganmu and Ajegunle were reportedly being turned back by angry mobs from performing their statutory duty said they are presently on standby.

She said the agency is collaborating with Security agents to address the incident.