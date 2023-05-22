Why we oppose move to consolidate Atiku, Obi’s petitions -Tinubu, APC

Atiku, PDP, INEC throw weight behind plan, insist it’ll expedite hearing

….we’ll leave it to court’s discretion–Obi, LP

…as court rejects request for live coverage of proceedings

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, on Monday, opposed the move to consolidate the three different petitions that are seeking to nullify the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu and the APC, who are respondents in all the cases, maintained that merging all the petitions would adversely affect their ability to effectively defend all the issues the petitioners raised against their election victory.

They, therefore, prayed the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, sitting in Abuja, to hear and determine the three petitions, separately.

The President-elect and his party took the position on a day the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said it was in support of the proposal to consolidate all the petition.

However, the commission, through its lawyer, Mr. Kemi Pinhero, SAN, said it would leave the issue to the discretion of the court.

Likewise, a former Vice President and candidate of the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who came second in the election, threw his weight behind the planned merger of the petitions by the court.

Lead counsel for Atiku and the PDP, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, pointed out that consolidation of the petition would guarantee the expeditious determination of the legal issues surrounding the presidential election that held on February 25.

He argued that the planned merger would not “make any of the petitions to lose its character or separate reliefs that it seems.”

“The main purpose for consolidation is to save time and cost,” Atiku’s lawyer added.

On his part, Prof. Awa Kalu, SAN, who the legal team of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, said his clients would leave the issue to the discretion of the court.

“This court has the discretion to decide whether or not to consolidate. But that discretion must be exercised judicially and judiciously.

“Our conclusion is that taking into account the totality of the parties before this court, as well as issues arising from the petitions, whatever the court directs, that is what we will do having regards to the circumstance,” Prof. Kalu submitted.

Nevertheless, while opposing the consolidation plan, Tinubu, hrough his team of lawyers led by Chief Akin Olujinmi, SAN, cited four legal authorities he said the court must consider and jettison the idea which he said would defeat the essence of justice.

“My lords, the issue of justice should be a restraint on the power of this court to exercise its discretion in granting the order for consolidation,” Tinubu pleaded, stressing that the petitioners did not only raise various issues against him, but are equally seeking different reliefs.

It will be recalled that the court had on its last adjourned date, expressed its intention to consolidate all the petitions before it.

The Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel of the court said it was empowered by Paragraph 50 of the First Schedule to the Electoral Act, to merge the petitions and determine them together.

It, therefore, gave counsel for all the petitioners the permission to consult their clients and report back to it with the outcome of the meeting.

Consequently, at the resumed proceedings on Monday, Tinubu’s lawyer argued that provision of the Electoral Act the court referred to, was not absolute.

He said: “My lords, when the exercise of power is subject to limitation of some conditions, then it cannot be said that the exercise is mandatory.

“There are issues raised in one petition that are not there in others. The issues vary. The same goes for evidential issues that are based on pleadings that have been exchanged by parties in this case.

“We want to make it clear at this stage that it will be absolutely difficult for us to consent to consolidation of the petitions.

“I most humbly urge your lordships not to grant the consolidation,” Tinubu’s lawyer added.

Earlier, counsel for the APC, Mr. Charles Edosomwam, SAN, argued that consolidating the petitions would be against the interest justice.

“The justice factor is a major issue for consideration before your lordships can arrive at a just conclusion of these matters.

“The grounds are different and the wide range of issues raised by parties are also different.

“The trial will be unwieldy and major issues before this court would be lost like a pin in a haystack.

“More over, it will be pragmatically impossible for the respondent to effectively defend the case.

“It is our position that the issue of justice cannot be sacrificed at the alter of convenience,” the APC added.

Aside from Atiku of the PDP, and Obi of the LP who came third in the election, the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, equally lodged a petition to challenge the outcome of the presidential election.

Though five petitions were initially filed to challenge the return of Tinubu as winner of the election, however, the Action Alliance, AA, on May 8, withdrew its case, even as the Action Peoples Party, APP, followed suit two days later by also discontinuing further proceedings on its own petition

Meantime, earlier before the court adjourned till Tuesday to present its pre-hearing report on the petitions, the Justice Tsammani-led panel urged Obi and the LP to reduce the seven weeks they earlier demanded for the presentation of their case against Tinubu.

Noting that the 180 days statutorily allowed for the determination of the electoral dispute, will elapse on September 16, the court said it would be difficult for it to conclude the hearing and deliver judgement within two days, should Obi and the LP spend seven weeks to present their proposed 50 witnesses.

Responding, counsel for the petitioners, Prof. Kalu, SAN, said he would persuade his clients to reduce the period to six weeks, even as he blamed INEC for not furnishing them with sensitive electoral materials they requested for.

“My lords, we have applied to be allowed to carry out digital and forensic examination of the BVAS that were used for the election, as ordered by this court, but till now, they have not allowed us and we have not seen the machines,” Kalu, SAN, lamented.

Also responding to the issue, INEC’s lawyer told the court that Commission had earlier transferred all the data in the BVAS machines to a back-end server and also made its intention to release certified copies of the data to the petitioners, known.

He said the only information contained in the BVAS machines, relate to Governorship and State Assembly elections.

*Court rejects request for live coverage of petitions against Tinubu*

Meanwhile, the court, in a ruling on Monday, rejected request to allow its day-to-day proceedings on the petitions to be televised.

In a unanimous decision, the Justice Tsammani-led panel dismissed the application as lacking in merit.

The court held that no existing legal framework or policy direction, permitted it to grant such request.

It held that allowing cameras in the courtroom while proceedings are ongoing, would be a major judicial policy that must be supported by law.

“The court can only be guided and act in accordance with the practice directions and procedures approved by the President of the Court of Appeal.

“We cannot permit a situation that may lead to dramatization of our proceedings,” Justice Tsammani held.

Besides, the court held that the request was not part of any relief in the petitions before it, insisting that it was merely hinged on sentimental claim that it would benefit electorates and the international community that are keen to know the outcome of the dispute trailing the presidential election.

The court further held that the petitioners failed to establish how televising the proceedings would advance their case, adding that such live broadcast would not have any utilitarian value to add to the determination of the petitions.

More so, it noted that such live broadcast must be planned and budgeted for.

While assuring the parties that it would secure their right to a fair hearing as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution, as amended, the court held that it found no reason to grant the application which it described as “novel and unprecedented.”

Whereas it was the PDP and its candidate, Atiku, that initially made the request for live coverage, subsequently, the LP and its own candidate, Mr. Obi, filed their own application to also demand for the proceedings to be televised.

They maintained that their petitions were “of a monumental national concern and public interest”, contending that the case involved the interest of citizens and electorates in the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, who voted and participated in the presidential poll.

However, in separate processes they filed before the court, Tinubu, APC and INEC, sought the dismissal of the application which they termed as frivolous and unmeritorious.

Tinubu accused both Atiku and Obi of trying to ridicule the judiciary by attempting to reduce the proceedings of the court to a soapbox and a movie theater.

“Televising of election tribunal proceedings (live) will only cause unnecessary tension, violence and unrest among the public, which may lead to breach of peace”, APC argued through its lawyer, Prince Lateef Faybemi, SAN.