Why Tinubu’s govt will not allow turbulent parliament – Shettima

… attributes Jonathan’s loss of 2015 election over Tambuwal’s emergence as speaker

…says they want to avoid Muslim-Muslim dominated administration

...as Abass, Kalu, Kumo pledged commitment to rancour free assembly

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Provoked by the growing protests that had greeted the nomination of preferred choices of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the presiding officers of the incoming 10th National Assembly, the Vice President-Elect, Senator Kashim Shetima has said that the government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not allow a rancorous assembly.

Shetima who met with the APC speaker and deputy speaker designate in the persons of Hon. Tajudeen Abbas from Kaduna State (North West) and Benjamin Kalu from Abia State (South East) at the instance of the Joint Task Group of the 10th assembly with over 100 members-elect across party lines said that allowing a turbulent parliament will affect the performance of the executive.

He recalled that former Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan and President Muhammadu Buhari faced the challenge at s point in their administration, stress that the consequences were loathsome.

It will also be recalled that the APC endorsed Godswill Akpabio (Akwa/Ibom) and Barau Jibrin (Kano) for Senate president and deputy senate president respectively.

The endorsement of the four lawmakers for the juicy offices had incidentally prompted a tirade of rash reactions and protests from their contemporaries who are also running for the same offices.

The aspirants for the speakership included the deputy speaker, Idris-Wase; the chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Muktar Betara, Yusuf Gagdi (Plateau), Miriam Onuoha (Imo), Sada Soli (Katsina) and Sani Jaji (Zamfara).

Those for the Senate were Abdullaziz Yari (Zamfara), Orji Kalu (Abia), Sani Musa (Niger) and Osita Izunaso (Imo) who was unavoidably absent.

He also promised to reach out the aggrieved lawmakers.

Shettima said: “I will take upon myself to reach out to the other contenders. Rt Hon Betara is my brother. We are from the same sub-region. We are from the same state and I have the best relationship with him. I met him two nights ago, I will sustain that.

Around 1pm today, I met with Rt Wase, the deputy speaker. We will continue with the engagements so we can have a rancour free Assembly.

“When Obasanjo lost grip of the National Assembly, his first tenure was a failure. President Buhari could do little in his first because of rancorous relationship between the executive and the legislature. What was accomplished in the last four years was because of the harmonious relationship between the executive and legislature.

“When President Goodluck Jonathan lost grip of the National Assembly when Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal emerged as the speaker, that rancorous relationship culminated into his defeat in 2015 general election. Mariam Onuoha is my friend, I will reach out to her.

“What we are trying to avoid is a situation whereby the number one citizen, number two citizen, the number three citizen, the number four citizen, the number four citizen are all of the same faith. That will validate the negative narrative of Islamization of Nigeria.

“That is why my principal, a fair minded individual, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu insists the number three citizen must come from the South/south (Christian). The stability of the nation is more important than any other consideration. We are talking about inclusivity.”

Shetima however advised Abass and Kalu to carry other political parties along in the distribution of committee chairmen if they emerged successfully.

In his remarks, the speaker designate, Abass who expressed gratitude to the president-elect, Bola Tinubu and his vice pledged their commitment towards a rancour free parliament and friendly relationship with the executive.

“We are very grateful to you, the president-elect and to the party for finding us worthy for the leadership. I want to assure you that we will not disappoint the party. We will work harmoniously with the executive,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Kalu who is the spokesperson of the House appreciated the party, saying that the decision will give a sense of belonging to every part of the country.

He said: “It is with great joy that I stand before you to say thank you. To pledge our commitment to your administration, rancour free, acrimony free administration. It’s a pledge.

“In your magnanimity, you decided to show that cohesion was necessary for nation building. But this time, irrespective of the votes that come from the South East, you considered cohesion and gave us deputy speaker, we are grateful.

“Sir, here we have over 153 members some of whom are outside who are in support of the decision that the party has taken. Because this is the decision that will give every part of the nation a sense of belonging.”

In his opening remarks, the chairman of Joint Task, Hon. Usman Kumo said they will work harmonious with the executive.

“In the 10th Assembly we will try to work harmoniously with the executive. In the two different instances 7th Assembly, in the 8th Assembly budget were not implemented because they were attacked.

“So if you’re not in the good book of the executive, your budget, your constituency intervention capital projects cannot see the light of the day. But in the 9th Assembly, we are committed to work harmoniously with the executive”, Kumo said.