Why Supreme Court adjourned Nnamdi Kanu’s case – Lawyer 

By Biodun Busari

Nnamdi Kanu’s special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor has said the Supreme Court adjourned the case until September 14, 2023, because it granted the application of the Attorney-General of the Federation to file additional processes.

He said the application was granted because of Kanu’s latest filing which was done on Tuesday.

Ejimakor revealed this to Vanguard after the apex court’s hearing on Thursday, adding that the adjournment was “legally injurious.”

“The reason for the adjournment is that the Court granted the application of the AGF to file additional processes in response to Nnamdi Kanu’s latest filing which was done on Tuesday this week.

“The Court also said that even if it hears the appeal today, it does not have space within its busy calendar to write and deliver the judgment within 90 days deadline set by the Constitution,” Ejimakor said.

The IPOB leader has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since he was renditioned to the country in June 2021.