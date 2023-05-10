Why Real Madrid striker Benzema wears bandage on his hand

By Miftaudeen Raji

The Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema always takes to the field of play, wearing a bandage that covers his right wrist and hand.

This has triggered the curiosity of football fans world wide, who have been asking, why?

But, itall started nearly four years ago, when Benzema sustained a finger injury in a challenge with Real Betis defender Marc Bartra in 2019.

In January 2019, during a 2-1 LaLiga win for Madrid away to Betis, Benzema collided with Bartra – and as he attempted to break his fall after colliding with the former Barcelona defender, he fractured the little finger in his right hand.

Apparently in pain, the Frenchman had to be substituted at half time, and missed Madrid’s next game, a Copa del Rey last-16 tie with Leganés.

But, Benzema was able to face Sevilla at home in Madrid’s next league outing, and that day first sported his bandage.

It appeared to bring him goalscoring luck, as he netted six times in the four games that followed, against Girona, Espanyol, Girona again and Alavés.

At the time, AS reported on how the splints necessary for these types of injuries are produced and fitted on the patient. They take just 20 minutes to make and cost around $40.

In order to avoid leaving Madrid without their key attacking player in the final months of the 2018/19 season, Benzema opted against undergoing surgery immediately after the injury as his presence couldn’t prevent Los Blancos from finishing up trophyless.

This development comes after a campaign in which they had three full-time head coaches (Julen Lopetegui, Santiago Solari and Zinedine Zidane).

Until recently, it had remained unclear whether Benzema had since undergone another surgery. The 34-year-old hadn’t publicly clarified this question, and there were rumours that he now wore his bandage out of superstition.

“I don’t have time to stop and have another operation.”

Ahead of Madrid’s Champions League group-stage clash against Inter Milan in October 2021, however, he revealed he wears the bandage because he still needs it.

“I did have an operation, but when you have surgery you have to be out for two months,” Benzema said. “I’ve hurt [the finger] again, but I don’t have time to stop and have another operation, so I wear the bandage when I’m playing,” he said.