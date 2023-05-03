Why Pastor Chris “Rhapsody of Realities” is always in your face – Trusouth

Trusouth is a rapper and software engineer whose desire is to see the gospel reach heights all around the world and ensure lives are saved.

This and much more he is doing as he joins in pushing, Rhapsody of Realities which has already been translated into over 7,000 languages and this has prompted Loveworld to launch the ReachOut World movement.

This movement aims to ensure that the devotional reaches every corner of the globe. It is an ambitious undertaking, but the fact that Rhapsody has surpassed language barriers like no other publication in the world is a testament to its potential to become the most widely distributed book in the world, powered by the ReachOut World movement. Therefore, if you are interested in Jesus’ Great Commission, do not miss the chance to join this event and learn more about how you can support the spread of Rhapsody of Realities.

Trusouth further stated, “If you missed it on your social media status, you’ll find it on Twitter. Perhaps you haven’t logged on to Twitter yet, it’s waiting for you in your family or neighborhood Whatsapp Group or on Facebook. And if you’re without a smartphone, someone will offer you a copy on the street before the week is over. Go to the filling stations, the attendants all have copies; in fact, some will offer you a copy before you drive away. So I’ve had people ask me, “Trusouth, why una dey choke everywhere with Rhapsody of Realities?”

“Before I answer the question, I don’t think Rhapsody of Realities has circulated enough because until society reflects godliness, the work is yet to fully begin. Look at the decaying morals from people online exhibiting and celebrating all forms of immortality; doctrines of demons manifesting and seeking legal validation from the Government and the Church.

Look at our movies, I never thought in my life I’d see a Nigerian movie with lead characters stark naked in this Country, yet, when you go online to read the reviews, people are praising the movie and it’s getting nominated for Awards and you’re wondering; ‘am I the only sane person remaining?’ All sorts of podcasts and you’re wondering, ‘these people no dey do morning devotion?’”

The rapper further established that Pastor Chris, some other Christian leaders, and their members produce, sponsor, and distribute the devotional everywhere as the world needs it even more. The Word of God needs to grow mightily and prevail. Graciously, the devotional is now in over 7000 languages of the world, which means the whole world has a chance to be blessed every day in their local language. Hopefully, Rhapsody gets her global recognition as the world’s most distributed and translated material in history because currently, nothing else occupies that space globally.

In conclusion, he added, “This is why I’m reaching out to Christians and others who are interested in reaching the world for Jesus- join the online event to review the progress and plans of the translation and distribution of Rhapsody of Realities, a daily devotional that aims to spread Jesus’ Great Commission to everyone. Pastor Chris and other key individuals involved in the project will be present on the 5th and 6th of May, 2023, on ReachOut World’s website.”