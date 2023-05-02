Why Nigerian banks should draw lessons from Canadian counterparts – Prof. Ikpefan

By Elizabeth Osayande

A Nigerian financial expert, Prof. Ailemen Ikpefan has called on the Nigerian banking sector to emulate the leadership and regulatory bodies of her Canadian counterpart.

Ikpefan stated this recently at the 29th inaugural lecture, of Covenant University, where he presented the paper tagged: ” Securing the financial health of Nigerian banks today for the future.”

According to the Professor of Banking and Finance, leadership and proper regulatory policies were the most important baseline to securing the financial health of Nigerian banks among other factors.

His words: ” The future of Nigerian banks rests on the leadership of bank management and the regulatory authorities with focus and vision. They should draw lessons from Canadian banks. In literature, Canadian banks are seen to be the strongest, and the most resilient in the world because their leadership and regulatory authorities are very supportive.” Prof. Ikpefan noted.

The Academia noted that the future of Nigerian banks rested on putting the following in place. These he said included, enhance infrastructure; total quality management, financial inclusion; casualization of deposit money banks; and periodic review of the exchange rate.

On the issue of the casualization of deposit money banks, Ikpefan explained that: ” The situation in Nigerian banks is not very good for the future of banking because of casualization. Contract staff who for business spend only five years may not be willing to take banking as a career.

“Today, when you enter any branch of DMBs, you will observe that for every 10 staff, only two are likely to be permanent staff. These workers are made to handle sensitive matters in the bank and may be tempted to commit fraud because they have no stake. And that could affect the capital of the bank.” He said.

Ikpefan reiterated that bank capitalization and management, sustainable banking, and financial health should be applied to all sectors of the economy.

He stated that:”… To sustain capital adequacy and performance, bank management should address the spate of Nigetian distress and failure which started since 1952. Banks’ manageme7 needs to be proactive to the changing dynamics in the economic and financial environment.

” To hedge against insider trading, sharp practices, capital losses, and also minimizes, if not eliminate rising cases of digital fraud, etc., bank management should provide spiritual leadership to employees which have been missing in the banking sector over the years,” Ikpefan advised.