Why Nigeria remains underdeveloped — Bisi Akande

Chief Bisi Akande

By Dayo Johnson

PIONEER National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bisi Akande, yesterday, lamented that failure of successive governments to have a development plan for critical sectors of the economy is responsible for the country’s underdevelopment.

Akande said this at a lecture in honour of Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, Ondo State.

The former Osun State governor, however, assured Nigerians that “the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is proposing a 20 to 50 years development plan that would end underdevelopment in the country.

He said: “We fail to plan and, yet, we are surprised that we fail in almost all sectors as we are all lapsing into generations of plan-less hypocrites.

“I can assure you, that was not what we inherited. In this same country, we use to have five years capital development plans and seven years capital development plans. Now we only plan for the immediate next election.

“We thank God that this time around; Nigerians have elected a leader who has planned for a long time to be our President.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a well-known person to Baba Fasoranti and he is also an inheritor of the Awoist legacy of planning and integrity.

“Therefore, it is right and necessary to expect a 20 or 50 years master plan for Nigeria from President Tinubu which would transform this blessed country into a great one.”