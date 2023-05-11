Why National Assembly’ll be free under Tinubu – Ex-Lagos Speaker Ikuforiji

By Miftaudeen Raji

A former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Adeyemi Ikuforiji, has said the 10th National Assembly will be free under the incoming administration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Ikuforiji stated this while speaking in an interview with Arise TV on Thursday.

Recall that race for the leadership of the National Assembly has since been ongoing, with the National Working Committee, NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC zoning the Senate Presidency of the forthcoming 10th National Assembly to the South-South; and the Speakership of the House of Representatives to the North-West.

The party also zoned the Deputy Senate Presidency to the North-West, and Deputy Speakership to the South-East.

The zoning, however, has met with differences in the party, as the various zones make fresh demands on the party hierarchy.

Specifically, the party adopted the zoning template and candidates of its President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and settled for Senators Godswill Akpabio/ Barau Jubrin for Senate leadership; and Messrs Abass Tajudeen/Ben Kalu for House of Representatives leadership.

While some stakeholders are in support of the party’s move, others are against it and want a review.

But, against the backdrop of fear of rubber stamp National Assembly, Ikuforiji argued that Tinubu’s administration would encourage an independent national assembly.

He said, “We are lucky as Nigerians today to have the President-elect to be the President come May 29. The legislature, the Judiciary, I can assure you will be better off for it.

“This man (Tinubu) believes in democratic norms as they are. He does not attempt to use financial power of the executive to muscle the legislature or the judiciary.

“Under him in Lagos, the legislature thrived. Lagos House became the one that is the head and shoulder above others in the Federation,” he said.