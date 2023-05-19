Why NASS must amend electoral laws — Bishop

By Esther Onyegbula

BISHOP Babatunde Adeyemi of the Badagry Diocese, Anglican Communion, has urged the National Assembly to amend the present electoral laws, saying it will enable the candidates to concentrate on governance.

Adeyemi said this during the Pre-Synod press briefing on the First Session of the Seventh Synod organised by Cathedral Church of St. Thomas, Badagry in Lagos.

The Bishop explained that the amendment should include the resolution of electoral disputes by the Courts before the swearing-in of victorious candidates.

He said: “The proposed amended laws should also include caution for both the umpire and the players who indulge in malpractices.

“If they knew in advance that their actions or inactions will face the full wrath of the law, everyone will be careful and the elections are likely to be free and fair.

“Our land needs healing and restoration. Those elected to lead us should submit themselves to God for him to use them to heal the land.”